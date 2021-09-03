Creating a virtual community is an essential step in bringing your members together, whether it’s a mindfulness yoga group or a community for freelancing digital nomads. And that community gains even more value and legitimacy when it’s all under one brand.

Private community software gives you all you need to build an online community of like-minded people. No coding. No tech skills.

Just amazing connections.

Here's what it is. And here's where to start!







What is private community software?

Think of private community software as building a private social network, with more engagement tools and more ways to deliver content and experiences. All controlled by you; you can sell access and gate who gets in.

That means that you’ll gain access to tools that will help you design a virtual space for your community to interact with your content. And more importantly, you’ll get access to features that help your members interact with each other.

The benefits of private community software

Private online community platforms offer a wide range of benefits for individual creators and large businesses looking to grow to the next level.

We are living during a time where traditional social media platforms are not only becoming stale but also increasingly entrenched in issues of privacy and security concerns. Part of the problem with these platforms is that most of the power is in the hand of the service provider instead of you. That’s… not great.

When you use private community software, you gain most of the traditional features you and your members are used to on a community platform and more. All of the options you gain from using one of these platforms will help you foster a thriving community. The best private online community platforms will help you do the following:

Easily manage your community, from dividing your members into small groups, to offering different kinds of paid memberships and subscriptions.

Allow you a range of possibilities for content creation. This means you should have access to create discussion posts, articles, polls, Q&As, and more.

Opportunities to grow new areas of your business. The best private community software allows for more than community building. Look out for online course creation and virtual event hosting.

Your community should be available everywhere. Choosing a platform with a powerful native mobile app that’s available on iOS and Android is a must.

So, with these ideas in mind, you might be wondering what private community software platforms are out there. Ahead, we’re highlighting a few to check out.

The software to build a private community

Mighty Networks

Ranked #1 by G2 Score in G2's Online Community Management category

Mighty Networks is a community platform that brings together community, courses, content, and commerce. Mighty also has flexible Spaces that can mix live streaming, live events, courses, forum discussions, messaging, written and video content, and more!

On top of that, your community is available everywhere thanks to web, iOS, and Android app support.

Here are some of the features Mighty gives you:

Community building power to build discussions, chat, courses, events, livestreams, and content all in one place.

AI designed for community connection to help with member profiles, surface interesting people, handle introductions, and start discussions.

Cutting-edge gamification built for collaboration instead of competition: leader boards, recognitions, streaks, unlocks, and magical new-member journeys.

A community under your own brand, or even choose completely branded apps!

Tons of ways to earn

With a Mighty Network, your private community software also becomes your revenue engine.

You can create and sell live or pre-recorded courses. Sell coaching or 1-time events. Host virtual conferences. Run paid webinars.

The sky is the limit.

And you can sell all these as one-off products or as bundles, in up to 10 currencies, or even monetize with token gating.

Best-in-class apps!

Let's talk apps!

Mighty consistently gets top-marks in the App Store and Google Play store for our native app. Everyone can use the Mighty Networks app to access their courses and community--with the same UX as the web platform.

Or, you can go for a totally white label mobile app.

Mighty Pro has built branded community apps for some of the world's top creators and brands, like Tony Robbins, Marie Forleo, Jim Kwik, Matthew Hussey, TED, and Cambridge University.

Mighty Pro gives you:

YOUR app in the App Store and Google Play Store.

Branded app splash screens, notifications, and icons.

Proactive updates, upgrades, feature launches, and submissions.

Strategy and support from a team that's launched branded apps for creators and brands!

If you're ready for a premium branded app with private community software built in, book a call. We'll show you what we could build together!

Ready to start?

Mighty makes it easy to get started with private community software. You can stop fighting algorithms, and build the space for your conversations and content to thrive.

You can try it free for 14 days! No credit-card required.