Schedule your non-profit demo
Get impact donors can’t ignore
Turn scattered programs into measurable results that secure sustainable funding
Access proven frameworks resulting in non-profits like yours growing engagement by 70% and 86% member retention
I spent an entire quarter researching platforms and when we found Mighty Pro, it was the perfect fit for our non-profit.
Let our non-profit specialists show you what’s possible
We’ll use this information to tailor our conversation to your organization’s goals and current priorities
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We’ve turned our 54,000-member strong community into real diabetes policy change nationwide. The apps have been essential.
With your own apps, you’re in control.
Join 1,436 non-profits who have chosen branded apps and robust analytics because donors fund what they can see and measure.
Branded Apps
Programs
Events
Community
Donations
We deliver training to 1,000 member organizations through regional hubs that are only possible with Mighty.
Funding Opportunity Calculator
Calculate your new funding potential
See how much more funding you could secure with proven community engagement metrics that donors understand and invest in.
Additional Funding Potential
$202,000
Additional funding from 500 people served*
People Served
$
Annual Amount
Mighty Pro Essential
$48,000/year*
Your own branded native mobile apps
Access our Community Strategists and Launch Team
Personalized Community Design™ and offer strategy
*Mighty Pro Plans generate an average of $490,000/year. This is a representative offer. No guarantee of results.
The custom guidelines we can create on Mighty Pro let us tackle complex topics traditional legal forums couldn't handle.
Powerful Engagement to Scale Impact
YWCA onboarded 9,000 members into national initiatives in under a week using automated welcome sequences and custom checklists. Hope Chicago achieved 86% retention with automated reminders and event notifications.
Mighty Insights™ - Analytics that Fuel Funding
Sullivan Foundation used Mighty Insights™ to support $17.2M in scholarship awards - the exact metrics that make funders say yes.
The Highest Level of Security Possible
When Positive Energy Workplace secured a Fortune 10 donation, they called Mighty’s SOC2 compliance 'well worth our licensing fee.’
Trusted by organizations that can't afford to fail
Don’t compromise on your vision—these entrepreneurs, coaches, creators, and companies chose Mighty and never looked back.
Ranked #1 by G2
We’ve held that spot for 3+ years. The reviews are quite literally in—Mighty is your most reliable partner.
Results that speak louder than good intentions alone
Turn scattered programs into fundable impact like YWCA, Sullivan Foundation, Love One Ambassadors, Connect Health Tech, Benevity, Hope Chicago, and 1,436 other organizations seeing phenomenal results on Mighty.
YWCA
They onboarded 9,000 members into their national and local challenges on Mighty Pro in less than a week.
Sullivan Foundation
They’ve awarded over $17.2M in scholarships and support students, alumni, and their board through their Mighty Pro app.
Love One Ambassadors
This mission-driven group transforming the lives of children and families in Uganda has a 93% monthly active member rate on Mighty Pro.
Connect Health Tech
From the University of Cambridge, this organization hosts over 40 member-led communities inside their Mighty Pro apps.
Benevity
This non-profit saw a 70% increase in contributions and engagement once they moved to Mighty Pro.
Hope Chicago
Focused on creating equitable access to higher education, they have an 86% monthly active member rate on Mighty Pro.
We'll make the switch to Mighty Pro painless for your non-profit team
Your staff is already overwhelmed. We handle the migration to Mighty Pro so your team can focus on what really matters - your mission.
Discovery
Stop tech burnout on your team
We'll map out exactly how much time and money you could save by streamlining scattered platforms onto your own branded apps, tying them back to results and fundraising storytelling in our exclusive Non-Profit Accelerator.
Timeline + Launch
Zero-stress migration guaranteed
Our specialists will work with you to migrate everything - members, content, data - while you keep serving your community. No downtime. No data loss. No staff burnout from trying to figure out new systems without support.
Timeline + Launch
Zero-stress migration guaranteed
Our specialists will work with you to migrate everything - members, content, data - while you keep serving your community. No downtime. No data loss. No staff burnout from trying to figure out new systems without support.
Ongoing Support
Built for non-profit sustainability
Through our dedicated Non-Profit Accelerator, your team will leverage frameworks and insights that reduce workload while increasing measurable impact. Plus, exclusive non-profit pricing ensures you get enterprise features without enterprise costs.
Talk to a Non-Profit Specialist
Your mission deserves a platform that works
While you're managing scattered platforms, other non-profits are using Mighty’s branded apps and analytics to secure millions. See the difference in 30 minutes.
We’ll calculate your funding opportunity
We’ll answer your specific questions
We’ll take you inside non-profit apps