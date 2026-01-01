The community platform that delivers
Community. Courses. Events. $650M earned on Mighty in the past year.
Family & Relationships
$14.2M
ARR
A relationships community grew to 100,000 members with a Community Design membership.
Faith & Spirituality
$230K
ARR
A faith-exploration membership turned 159K social followers into a thriving community, with 40% of members actively contributing.
Real people.
Lifestyle & Hobbies
$8.4M
ARR
An online fine art school grew to over 50,000 students generating 152,000 contributions per month.
Health & Wellness
$2.9M
ARR
A fitness community for men over 40 boosted mobile app activity by 450% on Mighty.
Real results.
Entertainment & Fan Clubs
$515K
ARR
A horror YouTube creator's fan community hit 1.2 million contributions and 93% retention from just 4,500.
Entrepreneurship
$600K
ARR
A DC startup hub scaled to $600K in just 3 months with tiered memberships ranging from $48/mo to $2,500.
Career
$232K
ARR
A speech-language pathologist unified 70 separate tools into one platform for 13,000 members.
Real people.
Finance
$3M
ARR
A personal finance community consolidated its entire education ecosystem on one platform, growing to over 11,000 paying members.
Social Impact
$1.46M
ARR
A nonprofit sobriety community moved off Facebook and now keeps 82% of members active monthly, with volunteers welcoming every newcomer.
Personal Development
$700K
ARR
A life-coaching business brought its business, spiritual, and nutrition programs into one app, generating 20,000+ contributions a month.
Real results.
$650M
Host earnings over the past year
$48
avg monthly price of memberships sold by our Hosts
84%
member-led activity vs. 20% for other platforms
60%
more member activity on native mobile apps vs. other platforms
Build a community people love
We call our customers hosts—because you're not just creating content on Mighty, you're bringing people together.The Mighty Difference:
Community Design™ our proven strategy framework that drives our product and AI.
Native mobile apps you won't find anywhere else.
Member engagement that dwarfs other platforms.
Receipts
Real numbers from real people.
Build a community people come back to
Your members don't just consume content on Mighty. They meet each other, build relationships, and return every week.
Community Design™
The framework behind $650M: your ideal member, monthly themes, weekly events, daily questions. Now available as an AI Cohost tuned to your goals.
Native mobile apps
Real iOS and Android apps on your members' home screens. Upgrade to branded apps and put your name in the App Store with Mighty Pro.
Member engagement
84% of activity on Mighty is created by members with other members. 59% of active members return weekly.
Your questions answered
With $650M in host results, here's what's working right now.
Start with a paid challenge — without the promise of more.
Charge $19-$49 for a 7 or 30-day challenge with one goal your members can hit. With just 10 people, you'll know if your idea works.
91% of our top earners started this way.
Our north star is 1 person, less than 1 hour a day.
With Community Design™ and the right workflows, Mighty handles onboarding, recognition, and re-engagement for you.
You focus on your members. The platform does the rest.
Yes. Migration is free on every plan.
Migrated communities have 81-100% retention rates in their first year. When your members can finally find each other, they stick around.
Start with a paid challenge — without the promise of more.
Charge $19-$49 for a 7 or 30-day challenge with one goal your members can hit. With just 10 people, you'll know if your idea works.
91% of our top earners started this way.
Our north star is 1 person, less than 1 hour a day.
With Community Design™ and the right workflows, Mighty handles onboarding, recognition, and re-engagement for you.
You focus on your members. The platform does the rest.
Yes. Migration is free on every plan.
Migrated communities have 81-100% retention rates in their first year. When your members can finally find each other, they stick around.
Start your free trial
14 days. No credit card required
Everything you need to launch a paid community or course
AI Cohost to help you design an offer worth $48/mo
Start your free trial
14 Days. No Credit Card Required.