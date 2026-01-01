Scale What Works
Workflows
Welcome new members, celebrate milestones, re-engage the quiet ones — all on autopilot. You build it once. It runs as long as you need it.
Grow Without the Growing Pains
Save Hours Every Week
What takes hours manually takes seconds with workflows. The busywork disappears. The results don't.
Guide your members, every step of the way.
Automate member journeys, engagement, and retention.
Build a $1M community with the team you have today.
10x or 100x your growth.
Set up new workflows in seconds.
Manage them all from a single dashboard in your admin panel.
Triggers and Actions
Momentum and up unlock every workflow.And Mighty Pro? It's a fast track to guaranteed results.
Triggers
Starter
Momentum
Path to Pro & Pro
Completed Lesson
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Completed Section
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Completed Quiz
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Failed Quiz
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Badge Added or Removed
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Tag Added or Removed
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Added Custom Profile Photo
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Responded to a Profile Field
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Changed Response to a Profile Field
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Streak Milestone Reached
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Member Accumulates Specific # of Points
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Signed in on Mobile App
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Member Reached Leaderboard
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Joined or Left Space
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Joined or Left Community
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Completed Welcome Checklist
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Purchased/Accessed or Canceled Plan
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Removed from Plan
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Added to Plan
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Converted from Free Trial
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RSVPed to Event
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Event Reached Specific Number of RSVPs
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Attended Livestream in a Space
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Member Milestone
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Plan Milestone
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Member Reached Specific Number of Posts Created
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Member Reached Specific Ambassador Level
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Member Commented on Post
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Member Answered Poll or Question
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Reached Number of Chat Messages in a Space Chat
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Member Inactive in Space for Set Time
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Host Received DM
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Actions
Starter
Momentum
Path to Pro & Pro
Add or Remove Badge
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Add or Remove Tag
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Award Extra Points
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Invite to or Remove From Space
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Invite to or Remove From Plan
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Close or Open RSVPs
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Welcome New Member
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Add to Community
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Add to Spaces
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Display Pop-Up with Optional Confetti
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Send a Private Message
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First Impressions, Automated
Welcome & Onboarding
A member converts from a free trial → send a personalized DM to tell them how much they can achieve.
Pair workflows with profile field answers. Send different messages based on their goals, experience, or interests.
Guide new members to the right course, challenge, or event — automatically.
A member converts from a free trial → send a personalized DM to tell them how much they can achieve.
Pair workflows with profile field answers. Send different messages based on their goals, experience, or interests.
Guide new members to the right course, challenge, or event — automatically.
Automate Your Community Culture
Recognition
Celebrate progress as it happens — from first steps to major milestones.
Reward completion A member finishes a lesson or course → award a badge instantly.
Encourage contribution A member posts or comments → recognize them for showing up.
Highlight expertise Pair badges with profile field answers to surface who knows what.
Automate Your Community Culture
Recognition
Celebrate progress as it happens — from first steps to major milestones.
Reward completion A member finishes a lesson or course → award a badge instantly.
Encourage contribution A member posts or comments → recognize them for showing up.
Highlight expertise Pair badges with profile field answers to surface who knows what.
Build Connections Between Members
Relationships
Create a memorable and personalized experience for every member so they keep making progress—alongside others.
Connect members automatically A member joins → introduce them to others with similar goals, locations, or interests.
Group by what they share Use profile fields to match members. Same challenge, same cohort, same journey.
Progress alongside others Members see who's on the same path. Accountability happens without you facilitating it.
Give Members a Reason to Come Back
Retention
A member hits a streak milestone → award a badge. Recognize the behavior you want to see more of.
Celebrate the actions that matter to your community — contributions, completions, connections.
Identify your most engaged members and invite them to lead — automatically.
Start your free trial
14 Days. No Credit Card Required.