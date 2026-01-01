Used by 95% of All Mighty Hosts
Courses
Most courses don't get finished. But Mighty courses come with community, accountability, and the flexibility to package them in ways that get your members results.
Compelling on every platform
Courses that signal premium value the moment members land — and keep their attention all the way through.
Sections & Lessons
Organize content into clear sections. Members always know where they are and what's next.
Progress Tracking
Members see how far they've come. You see who's engaged and who's stuck.
Drip & Scheduling
Release lessons on a schedule or unlock content as members progress. You control the pace.
Quizzes & Certifications
Test understanding. Reward completion. Give members something to earn.
A financial education community for Latinos achieved $260K ARR with 3,559 members paying $49/month on Mighty.
A precision rifle training brand grew to 10,579 members connecting online courses with in-person elite experiences on Mighty.
An online fine art school passed $8.4M ARR with 52% of members actively contributing across their courses on Mighty.
Challenges, Libraries, Habit Trackers, and More
95% of Mighty's Hosts are making money use courses — but not the way you think. Here's what they are actually building.
Courses
Structured learning, done right.
Premium delivery of the classic course format.
Top 5 Other Uses
Challenges
Time-bound, structured, built for accountability. The format that drives completion.
Resource Libraries
On-demand content members can search and revisit anytime.
Habit Trackers
Members track progress toward a goal. Reset and repeat.
Event Replays
Every livestream becomes organized, searchable content.
Member Spotlights
Feature founding members, challenge winners, or top contributors.
Same tool, different packaging.
Build whatever gets your members results.
The average price of a single course or challenge across Mighty is $350.
A well-known organizing expert generated $1.49M/ARR from a $2,250 certification course on Mighty.
Why Completion Rates Are Higher on Mighty
Community-Led Courses
On other platforms, courses live alone. Only on Mighty can they live together — in the same space, with the same members.
The course is the structure
Give your members the framework to get results and transformation they can't get on their own.
The community is the completion engine
Members see others in the same course, same lesson, same cohort. Progress becomes shared. Accountability keeps them going.
A massage therapy academy reached $96.9K ARR with memberships at $22.99/month and certification programs at $1,399 on Mighty.
A family meals community teaching parents to feed babies the same food as the rest of the family reached $139K ARR with 400+ recipes on Mighty.
Courses that Run Themselves
Top Course Workflows
Welcome new students. Celebrate milestones. Re-engage members who stall. Workflows are one of the key reasons courses on Mighty are so profitable.
Welcome
Welcome members automatically. Set expectations. Point them to lesson one.
Celebrate Progress
Celebrate milestones. Trigger confetti. Send encouragement when they complete a section.
Re-Engage the Stalled
When a member stops mid-course, send a message to bring them back.
Upsell Offers
When a member completes a course → Present your next offer while momentum is high.
VIP Invitation
When a member completes multiple courses → Invite them to an advanced space.
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