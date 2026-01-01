Updated Every Friday
The Mighty Changelog
Every release, improvement, and fix behind $650M in Host earnings over the past year.
138
Features shipped in the last 9 months
3.5/week
Current shipping velocity
Area
Admin
Members
Courses
Gamification
Livestreaming
Events
Community
Payments
Marketing
Integrations
API
Platform
Platform
Web
iOS
Android
November 2026
11 releases
Nov 23
Choose How the Community Switcher Shows Activity
Admin
Members
Web
Android
iOS
You and your members can now pick a Notification Style for the Community Switcher: a Count of new activity, or a simple Dot. Open the switcher, select Manage Switcher, and choose the style that works for you.
Nov 23
Give the Gift of Community with Gift Subscriptions
Admin
Members
Community
Web
Members and visitors can now buy a month, a quarter, or a year of your plan as a gift for someone they care about, even if they aren't a member yet. The person they give it to joins with just a code, and no card is needed.
You're paid at the time of purchase, and you can track every gift in the plan's Gifts tab. Gifts work on monthly, quarterly, and annual subscription plans on web.
Nov 16
Do More with Workflows and Cohost
Admin
Community
iOS
Android
Web
Automations are now Workflows, with a redesigned builder, 7 new triggers, 15 new actions, and an AI filter to help you reach the right members.
You can even ask Cohost to build Workflows, then review and approve each one before it runs.
Welcome new members, follow up on failed payments, or celebrate Course completions, all automatically. Workflows can also send private messages with rich media, including voice notes and GIFs.
Nov 16
Message All Members Is Now Send Announcement
Admin
Members
Community
iOS
Android
Web
We've renamed Message All Members to Send Announcement. Only the name has changed; announcements work the same way. The Mighty app will continue to say "message" for now.
Nov 16
Made a Typo? Edit Your Chat Messages
Admin
Members
Community
iOS
Android
Web
Sent a message with a typo or tagged the wrong person?
Now you and your members can edit Chat messages for up to 15 minutes after sending, whether you're in a private chat, group chat, or space chat.
On web, hover over your message, select the three-dot menu, and choose Edit. If you add an @mention, that person will be notified.
Available on all plans, on web, iOS, and Android. Editing isn't available in livestream chats.
Nov 16
Never Lose Track of an Important Notification
Admin
iOS
Android
Web
Community
Opened a notification but want to come back to it later?
You and your members can now mark individual notifications as read or unread in the Mighty app, just like on web.
Available on iOS and Android. Update to the latest version of the Mighty app to get started.
Nov 16
See Where Members Get Stuck in Your Courses
Admin
Courses
Members
Web
Android
iOS
The Course dashboard in Mighty Insights™ has a simpler main page and new detail pages for every Course, Lesson, Quiz, and member.
See where members drop off Lesson by Lesson, which Quiz questions trip them up, and who hasn’t started yet, so you know who to reach out to and what to improve.
Nov 9
Find the Conversations That Matter with Chat Search
Admin
Members
Community
iOS
Android
Web
Ever had a great conversation in Chat, only to struggle to find it later?
Now, you and your members can search their chats to find messages, shared links, files, and even voice notes, then jump straight to what they're looking for.
Whether it's a helpful recommendation, an important resource, or advice from another member, those valuable conversations are easier to revisit.
Chat Search is available on web, iOS, and Android, across all Plans.
Nov 9
See What's Resonating with Audio & Video Analytics
Admin
iOS
Android
Web
Community
Wondering which videos your members love or how much of your audio content they're actually listening to?
With the new Audio & Video tab in Mighty Insights™, you can now see how members engage with audio and video uploaded directly to Mighty.
Track views, watch and listen time, completion rates, and even see which members are engaging with individual files.
These insights help you understand what's working, where members are losing interest, and how to create more of the content that keeps them learning and making progress.
Nov 2
Get More Done with Cohost in Fewer Steps
Cohost can now group up to 25 actions of the same type into one approval card. Review everything, approve once, and you're done!
Create an Event calendar that brings members together, set up Spaces for shared interests, or create Badges to celebrate their achievements.
Plus, Cohost now has a full-screen view for more room to work and a more detailed conversation history so you can easily revisit past chats.
Nov 2
Press Play and Keep Learning
Your members can now enjoy an entire Course or podcast on Mighty, just like they would on Spotify or Apple Podcasts!
Imagine pressing play on a podcast, heading out for a walk, and listening as each episode plays automatically. Pause from your lock screen, then pick up right where you left off on another device.
No interruptions. No switching between apps. Just a seamless listening experience.
And the best part? You can now deliver that experience right inside your Mighty Network, where your members are already learning, connecting, and making progress together.
October 2026
20 releases
Oct 26
Add Members Directly to Plans
Admin
Members
iOS
Web
Android
Bringing people together just got easier!
You can now add individual members or bulk add members directly to free or access Plans without sending invitations. Perfect for welcoming a new cohort, giving VIPs access, or bringing Event attendees into a shared experience.
You can also choose whether members receive a notification when they're added.
Oct 26
Get to Know Your Members Better with Cohost
Admin
Members
iOS
Android
Web
Cohost can now help you ask the right questions to get to know your members.
If you're starting a new Network, Cohost creates your first set of Profile Fields during onboarding. Already have a Network?
Ask Cohost to review your existing Profile Fields and recommend questions to keep, add, or hide. As always, with Cohost you're in the drivers seat.
Try it: Open Cohost and ask it to review your Profile Fields!
Oct 19
Mighty API: Member Login Event
API
Members
iOS
Android
Web
We've added a Member Login Event to the Mighty API, making it possible to track when members log in.
For Hosts using the Mighty API, this opens up more opportunities to understand member activity and build experiences around when people return to their Network.
Whether you're looking to better understand engagement patterns or create more relevant member experiences, this gives you another way to use activity data to support stronger connections.
Oct 19
Preview Mighty Email Templates
Admin
Members
Marketing
To help you better understand how Mighty communicates with your members, we've added to the Help Center!
You can now explore:
Who receives each email and what triggers it.
Light and dark mode previews to see how emails appear in different settings.
Desktop and mobile views to see what members experience across devices.
Oct 19
A Refreshed iOS Feed
iOS
Community
We've refreshed the iOS Feed to put more focus on the content and conversations that bring people together.
Here's what's improved:
More full-width cards for images, background colors, and polls, giving your content more room to stand out.
A cleaner Feed, with the three-dot menu moved to the post detail page and prompt cards removed.
A more consistent experience, with Cold and Hot labels matching across iOS, Android, and web.
Oct 19
More Cohost Actions Through MCP
Admin
Integrations
Web
Android
iOS
We've expanded the ways Cohost can support you through AI tools like Claude and ChatGPT, giving you more flexibility to manage your Network while staying focused on your members.
What's new:
47 additional actions through Mighty MCP, including managing members, content, Spaces, Events, and more.
Approval controls for actions that require confirmation, so you can review and approve changes before they happen in your Network.
Whether you're organizing content or handling routine administrative work, these capabilities can help you spend less time switching between tools and more time building relationships.
You're always in control of how you use Cohost. It's there to support the work you do, not replace the personal connections that make your Network special.
Oct 19
Cohost Scheduling Updates
Admin
Web
Community
We've made it easier to manage content scheduled through Cohost, so everything stays organized in one place.
Here's what's new:
Oct 19
Customizable Emails
Members
Admin
Community
iOS
Android
Web
A great member experience starts with making people feel welcome and giving them reasons to return.
Your Welcome Emails set the tone when someone joins, while Daily Digests help bring members back to the conversations and activities happening in your Network.
Hosts on the Launch plan and upcan customize the title and introductory description of both emails to make them feel more personal and reflect your community's unique personality.
You can also:
Personalize your messages with variables for your Network name, a member's first name, and today's date.
Add up to three images to each email.
Send yourself previews to see how everything looks before making changes.
Oct 19
Profile Field Updates
Members
Admin
iOS
Android
Web
Marketing
Meaningful connections start with getting to know your members.
When you understand someone's interests, goals, and experiences, you can make more relevant introductions, recommend activities, and help people find others on the same path.
That's why we've made two important changes:
Profile Fields are now unlimited! You can create as many as you need on all our paid plans.
Custom Fields are now called Profile Fields, a name that better reflects their purpose: helping you learn more about the people in your Network.
Now, you have more flexibility to ask the questions that help you create meaningful connections.
Featured Release
Oct 16
Bring Your Audio Into Mighty
Admin
Courses
Community
iOS
Android
Web
You can now bring audio directly into your Mighty Network, giving members even more ways to learn, connect, and participate wherever they are, including when they're away from their screens.
Think podcasts, audio lessons, guided experiences, coaching sessions, or quick voice updates, all alongside the Courses, conversations, Events, and people already in your Network.
Oct 15
Bulk Media Uploads
Admin
Courses
Web
Community
Drag and drop your files or select multiple files to upload. They'll continue uploading in the background, even if you navigate away. Once they're finished, you'll receive an email, in-app, and push notification.
We've also made organizing your Courses easier:
Floating toolbar: Access Bulk Select and Reorder as you scroll through your Course.
Simpler settings: Find Lesson, Quiz, and Section settings under the gear icon in the upper-right corner.
Oct 14
Things Are Getting Mighty Spooky!
Admin
Community
Web
Android
iOS
Halloween is creeping into Mighty! 🎃
For a limited time, you can give your Network a festive makeover with our Mighty Spooky default profile images. Head to Admin > Imagery to flip them on 👻
Want a shortcut? Open Cohost and type "mighty spooky". We're not saying something special will happen, but we're not not saying that either. 👀
Oct 13
Chat with Limited Members
Admin
Members
Community
iOS
Android
Web
Marketing
Now, Network Hosts and Network Moderators can send direct messages to limited members, and limited members can message them back!
This opens up new opportunities to:
Answer questions about your Network or offerings.
Check in and offer personalized support.
Help someone find the right Plan or program.
Follow up with limited members through Automations.
Oct 13
Instant Outline is now in Cohost
Admin
Courses
Community
iOS
Android
Web
Have an idea for a Course but aren't sure where to start?
You can now use Cohost to turn your idea into a Course outline through a simple conversation.
When creating a new Course, select Instant Outline to open the Cohost sidebar.
Oct 9
The Mighty API Now Matches the Admin API
Admin
API
iOS
Android
Web
Oct 9
Plan Details on Landing Page Plan Cards
Admin
Payments
iOS
Android
Web
Plan cards in the Landing Page plan carousel now show a Plan Details button under the main button, so visitors can see what a Plan includes before they start checkout.
Oct 9
Faster Moderation
Admin
Community
iOS
Android
Web
When you or a moderator reports a Post, it’s now hidden immediately. This helps protect members from potentially inappropriate content while giving your team time to review it.
Oct 9
Cohost Can Take On Even More
Admin
Members
Community
iOS
Android
Web
Cohost now has 17 more tools, including help with Ambassadors, live Events, following and blocking members, and your landing Space.
Cohost looks things up more often before it answers, so its suggestions stick to what it can actually do for you.
Oct 9
Richer Custom Profile Fields
Admin
Members
iOS
Android
Web
Community
Custom Profile Fields now support dates, date ranges, numbers, toggles, URLs, location interests, phone numbers, addresses, and more, on web and mobile.
Richer profiles give you more context about your members, so you can create more relevant introductions, recommendations, and experiences around them.
Oct 9
Meet Brand Direction
Admin
iOS
Android
Web
Brand Direction is a creative brief for all AI image generation in your Network: the style, mood, and colors you want, plus anything to avoid. You’ll find it in Admin > Cohost AI > Brand Direction.
With Brand Direction, you can:
Choose a style — start from 11 styles across illustration and photography
Fine-tune it — adjust Mood, Motifs, People, Avoid, and Palette
Preview it — see a sample Network logo, Primary Image, and Badge in light and dark mode, then apply the logo or Primary Image right from the preview
Experiment — try changes as a draft, compare them with what’s live, and restore any saved version
You can ask Cohost to create or edit your Brand Direction for you, too.
Brand Direction is available on all paid plans and applies to new images going forward. Soon, Cohost will use it every time it creates an image for you.
September 2026
11 releases
Sep 28
A Faster, More Beautiful Video Experience
Admin
iOS
Android
Web
Video across Mighty just got an upgrade. The updated video player is now live, bringing:
Faster, smoother playback
A cleaner, more modern look
Better performance and security
Sep 28
Choose Exactly Who Your Audiences Reach
Admin
Members
Marketing
iOS
Android
Web
You can now choose whether an Audience includes full members, limited members, or both.
Use these Audiences in Promotional Banners and Automations so the right message reaches the right people.
Sep 28
A Fresh Look for Emails
Admin
Web
Android
iOS
Mighty emails now have a refreshed design that's clearer, more engaging, and more connected to your Network.
The new experience includes:
A refreshed design across Mighty emails
Layouts that adjust to any screen, from phone to desktop
Light and dark mode, plus support for your Network's custom font, in supported email apps
Sep 14
Mighty Insights Remembers Your Date Range
When you select a date range in Mighty Insights, it now stays selected as you move between tabs.
So if you’re reviewing last month, last quarter, or another specific period, you won’t need to reset your dates on every dashboard.
Sep 14
Clearer Purchase Reporting in Google Analytics
Paid web purchases now include a transaction ID in Google Analytics, making it easier to match purchases back to Stripe and understand exactly what’s driving revenue.
For example, if you run a promotion for a course and GA4 shows 25 purchases, you can use those transaction IDs to match each purchase in Stripe and confirm the sales and revenue the campaign actually generated.
Sep 14
Cohost Can Take On Even More
Cohost now has 22 more tools to help with the day-to-day work of running your Network.
You can ask Cohost to help with things like:
Content & engagement — comment on Posts, edit comments, react to Posts, remove reactions, and edit published Posts
Leads & members — invite a lead, look up Profile Fields and their available choices, review sent announcements, and check join requests
Marketing Banners — create, update, view, target, and delete Marketing Banners
Payments — view Payment Plans, member subscriptions, and one-time purchases
Sep 14
Smarter Landing Pages
Admin
Members
Web
When someone arrives on yourLanding Page ready to join, purchase a Plan, or join your Waitlist, the next step should be obvious.
Now, Landing Page header buttons automatically show the most relevant action for each visitor.
Sign In will always appear. The other button will depend on what’s available:
It’s a clearer path from arriving on your Landing Page to taking the next step!
Sep 7
Add to Plan Automation
Members
Admin
iOS
Android
Web
You can now automatically add members to a free or non-paid Plan when they meet the in Automations!
This makes it easier to move people into the right next experience without asking them to click an invite or take another step.
For example, you can:
Add someone to a follow-up program after they complete the previous one
Move members into the next stage of a cohort or journey
Give access to a free Plan based on a Tag or Badge
Sep 7
Better AI-Generated Images
Admin
Community
iOS
Android
Web
AI image generation in Mighty just got an upgrade ✨
Generated images are now faster and higher quality, making it easier to create visuals that fit the content and experiences you’re building in your Network.
Sep 7
Automatically Add Members to Plans
Admin
Members
Payments
iOS
Android
Web
You can now automatically add members to a free or non-paid Plan as an Automation Action.
That means you can move someone directly into the right next experience without asking them to click an invite or take another step.
For example, you could:
Add someone to a follow-up program after they complete something
Move members into the next stage of a cohort or journey
Give access to a free Plan based on a Tag, Badge, or other Automation trigger
Sep 7
Cohost Can Now Work with Your Images
Admin
iOS
Android
Web
Cohost can now accept image uploads across web, iOS, and Android and use them as part of what it’s helping you create.
Upload a single image in chat (support for multiple images in the future!), tell Cohost where you want it used, and it can help apply it across your Network.
For example, Cohost can use your images for:
Network branding — logos, Primary Images, Global Header Brand images, Landing Page images, colors, and more
Spaces — logos, banners, branding images, and colors
Content — Event headers, thumbnails, Article headers, video thumbnails, and Course or Lesson images
Member experiences — Badges and Recognition graphics
This gives you a much faster way to make your Network look feel distinctly yours!
August 2026
11 releases
Aug 31
37 New Cohost Actions in 2 Weeks
We've added 37 more day-to-day actions (in just two weeks!) to Cohost, including:
Sending DMs to specific members
Adding or removing Tags and Badges
Making Course content visible or hidden
Creating, managing and scheduling polls and posts
RSVPing to Events and updating recurring Events
Looking up members, adding profile fields, and managing invites
You can also schedule supported Cohost actions for a specific date and time, so you can set something up now and let Cohost handle it later.
These 37 new actions give you more ways to hand off the everyday work of running your Network.
Aug 24
Clearer Churn & Renewal Metrics
Admin
Members
Payments
iOS
Android
Web
We’ve updated the Churn Rate inside of the Plans tab in Mighty Insights™so it’s easier to understand how well you’re retaining paying members.
Aug 24
Schedule Cohost Actions
Admin
Web
Android
iOS
Members
Cohost can now help with 19 more day-to-day actions—like sending DMs, adding or removing Tags and Badges, creating posts, and making Course content visible or hidden.
These new actions, plus many Cohost can already take, can also be scheduled for a specific date and time.
For example, you can ask Cohost to:
“Welcome Kyle to the community tomorrow at 12pm.”
“Give Sandra the Founding Member Badge on Monday at 6am.”
“Message all members in my October Cohort on Friday at 9am.”
Together, these updates make it easier to plan meaningful moments in advance, keep members moving forward, and take more day-to-day work off your plate.
Aug 24
Schedule Automations Further Ahead
Admin
Web
Android
iOS
You can now delay Automation Actions for up to one year, making it easier to create thoughtful member journeys that unfold over days, weeks, or months.
For example, you can:
Send a check-in two weeks after someone joins
Assign a Badge or send a message later in a member’s journey
Send a reminder a few days before the next step in a course or program
A new Scheduled Actions tab in Admin also shows you what’s coming up and lets you cancel an action before it runs.
Aug 17
Headless API
Admin
Community
API
Android
iOS
Web
The Mighty API is now in general release.
Available on the Scale Plan and up, this opens up new possibilities for Hosts with a development team and for non-technical Hosts interested in vibe coding alike.
Some example use cases: a habit tracker that helps members make progress toward a shared goal, a personality quiz members can use to discover more about themselves, a daily journal for reflection throughout a course, a survey that gives members a voice in what comes next, or a custom bookmarklet for quickly sharing links back to the community.
Aug 17
Cohost Feels Faster & More Responsive
Community
Android
iOS
Web
Admin
Cohost now gives you a clearer view into what it’s doing while it works.
Longer responses will begin appearing as they’re generated, like a typewriter effect and when Cohost takes an action, you’ll see more specific updates—like “Creating the ‘Game Day’ Space”—so you know exactly what’s happening.
These updates make it easier to follow along as Cohost takes on more work across your Mighty Network and give you more confidence when handing tasks off.
Aug 10
More Image Download Formats
Web
Android
iOS
Admin
Images are now easier to download, reuse, and share!
You can now choose between PNG, JPG, and AVIF when downloading images from the Feed, Articles, and Course Lessons on web and mobile.
Aug 10
Keep Automations Running as Your Team Changes
Admin
Web
Android
iOS
Important workflows shouldn��’t stop just because the person who created them is no longer part of your Network. Automations from former Hosts are now reassigned to a current Host so they can keep running.
Aug 3
Faster Mighty Insights™
We’ve made a behind-the-scenes improvement to Mighty Insights™ to help reports and data load faster.
There are no changes to how your metrics are calculated—just a faster experience when you’re checking in on what’s happening across your Network.
Aug 3
Better Guidance for New Networks
Starting with an empty Network can make it hard to know what to do first.
New empty states now provide helpful guidance and recommended next steps throughout the product, making it easier to start building, invite people in, and create momentum.
This is available on web now, with mobile to follow.
Aug 3
Cohost Approval Cards Are Here
Cohost can now take on more work while keeping you in control of important decisions.
When you ask Cohost to take an action that requires confirmation, it will pause and show you an Approval Card before anything happens.
Depending on the action, you may see a simple confirmation or an extra warning for changes that are harder—or impossible—to undo.
This means you can confidently ask Cohost to do more, knowing you’ll still have the final say.
Alongside Approval Cards, we’ve also added , opening up even more ways to get things done directly through Cohost! 🙌
July 2026
12 releases
Featured Release
Jul 27
Flexible Group Chats
Community
Web
Android
iOS
Members
With flexible group chats you can drive better connection between your members and help them find their people.
You can now add and remove participants, rename conversations, leave chats you're no longer part of, and create group chats with more than nine members.
The real opportunity here is in introductions. Notice two members who'd hit it off? Connect them, make a quick intro, then step back and let the conversation flow.
Jul 27
Larger File Uploads
Hosts, moderators, and members (when enabled) can now upload files up to 250 MB, making it easier to share presentations, PDFs, Keynote files, ZIP files, and more.
Hosts also have a new setting in Admin → Member Settings to control whether members can upload larger files. It's turned off by default, giving you flexibility while helping to manage storage.
Jul 27
Gamification Metrics
Mighty Insights™ now includes Points Received and Current Points in the Host & Member Engagement table. Easily spot your most active contributors and recognize them!
Jul 27
Smarter Embeds
Custom embeds using samples from our Lovable Library will automatically match your Network's theme, including light and dark mode, colors, and font.
Whether you're embedding custom tools, vibe-coded apps, or third-party content, the goal is the same one behind everything else this month: the tools should disappear into the background, so what people notice is each other.
Jul 24
Dedicated Mobile Space Banners
iOS
Android
Web
Your Spaces can now have a dedicated banner just for mobile!
Upload separate banner images for desktop and mobile to give you more control over how your branding looks across devices.
Jul 21
Prevent Accidental Overwrites
Admin
Web
Community
When editing Posts, Articles, Events, and other content on web, you'll now be notified if someone else has saved changes while you're editing.
This helps to avoid accidentally overwriting someone else's work!
Jul 21
Easier Plan Creation
Payments
Web
Admin
Creating a new plan is now more intuitive.
When creating a new Plan, you'll now see a Create Plan button in the upper-right corner instead of a "+" icon.
Jul 13
Waitlists
Admin
Members
Community
Web
This feature (web only) helps Hosts build interest and excitement before launching their Mighty Network or a new offering, so Hosts can launch with a warm list of future members ready and waiting.
Hosts can create Waitlists directly from Landing Pages, collect leads, automatically invite people when they're ready to launch, and manage everything from one place.
Jul 13
Faster Video Uploads
Community
Admin
Web
We've completed a major behind-the-scenes upgrade!
Videos are now faster after they're uploaded—meaning less waiting and a smoother viewing for everyone
Jul 6
An Improved Invite Experience
We've improved the experience for member-to-member invites.
Now, when a Landing Page is enabled, invite links will take prospective members there before they're prompted to create an account.
It's a small change that creates a much better first impression — and can help improve the join experience for new members!
Jul 6
Authenticated iFrames
Hosts on the Scale plan and up can now embed custom experiences without needing Mighty to manually approve each embed.
If you've created an OAuth Application using the Headless API, you'll also see a new option to require Mighty authentication for embedded experiences.
This makes it possible to build secure, personalized experiences. Members can access these experiences using their existing Mighty account—no separate login required.
Jul 6
Network MCPs Are Here
Web
Integrations
Admin
You can now connect your Mighty Network to AI assistants like ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, and more. This feature is available on the and up.
Once connected, you (and optionally your members) can interact with your community using natural language.
June 2026
19 releases
Jun 29
Headless API Beta
API
Admin
iOS
Web
Android
The Mighty API has officially moved from Alpha to Beta, on the path to full General Release. As part of the Beta, Hosts now have access to new Headless API capabilities:
Courses — read and write information related to Lessons, Sections, and more
Chats — read and write information related to Space Chats
Invisible Auth — implement your own authentication flow without displaying Mighty's standard sign-in and OAuth screens
Jun 29
Custom Language for Member Account Removal
Admin
Members
Community
iOS
Android
Web
Hosts can now customize the messaging members see when they deactivate or delete their account.
Instead of only seeing Mighty-specific language, Hosts can add their own Network-specific messaging to explain what happens next, creating a clearer and more personalized experience for members.
Jun 24
A Faster, More Polished Android Feed
Android
The Android feed has been completely refreshed to create a faster, smoother, and more consistent experience in all Feeds.
What's new
Faster loading and smoother scrolling throughout the Feed
A cleaner, more modern design that's easier to browse
Improved filtering to help you find the content you're looking for
A more consistent experience across reactions, comments, and every post type
Refreshed layouts for questions, images, events, featured posts, polls, and more
Longer post previews so you can quickly scan conversations before opening them
Better context with Space names displayed beneath each post author
Together, these improvements make browsing your feed faster, cleaner, and more intuitive.
Jun 15
Livestream Speaker Role Reliability
Livestreaming
Community
Web
Android
iOS
Livestream now automatically reconciles speaker role changes, reducing cases where speaker invites were missed or participants were incorrectly returned to viewer status.
Jun 15
Reorder Recognitions
Gamification
Web
Admin
You can now drag and drop to reorder Recognitions, making it easier to customize how values appear throughout the community.
Jun 15
Improved "Message All Members" Announcements
Members
iOS
Android
Web
You can now add a Message Subject when sending a Message All Members announcement.
Instead of seeing a generic notification, recipients will now see the title you choose across email, push notifications, and in-app notifications.
Jun 15
Cohost Gets a Fresh New Look
Admin
iOS
Android
Web
Cohost now feels more polished and intuitive, with new thinking-state animations, improved visual feedback, updated branding, and a cleaner overall experience.
These updates make it easier to understand what Cohost is doing and create a smoother experience from start to finish.
Plus, you can now ask Cohost prompts like "What's going on in my feed?" and "Can you summarize my notifications?"
Jun 8
A Fresh New Look for Cohost
Web
Admin
Cohost got a visual refresh this week, bringing a cleaner and more modern chat experience to web; mobile coming soon.
Cohost messages are now left-aligned; Host messages are right-aligned for an easier-to-scan conversation view.
Jun 8
Subject Title for Message All Members
Admin
Members
Community
iOS
Android
Web
You can now add a subject when sending a Message All announcement. This subject is used as the primary text across email, push, and in-app notifications, replacing the generic "Your Host sent you a message" messaging.
Jun 8
Reorder Recognitions
Admin
Community
Gamification
iOS
Android
Web
You can now drag and drop to reorder Recognitions, making it easier to customize how values appear throughout your Mighty Network.
Jun 8
"New Messages" Indicator in Livestream Chat
Livestreaming
Community
iOS
Android
Web
Livestream chat now shows a "New Messages" indicator when you've scrolled up, so you never miss new activity.
Jun 8
Bulk Actions for 10,000+ Members
Admin
Members
Android
Web
iOS
Hosts can now select more than 10,000 members at once for bulk actions.
Jun 8
Improved Subscription Churn Reporting
Payments
Admin
Web
Android
iOS
Subscription Churn reporting in Mighty Insights™ is now more accurate for plans with multiple coupon configurations.
Jun 8
More Embedded Content Providers
Web
Android
iOS
Admin
Community
Added support for additional embedded content providers, so you can bring even more of your favorite tools into Mighty.
Jun 3
Semantic Search & AI Search Summaries
We launched a smarter search experience that helps you find exactly what you’re looking for—without needing the perfect keyword.
Semantic Search shows results based on meaning and intent—not just exact keywords.
AI Search Summaries surface key takeaways at the top of search results when searching with three or more words.
Jun 3
Rich Link Previews for API & Zapier Posts
Posts created through the Admin API, Headless API, and Zapier support the same rich link previews you see when posting directly inside Mighty.
Jun 1
Chromecast Support for Livestreaming
Chromecast support is now available for livestreaming on Android making it even easier for you to watch live events on the big screen.
Jun 1
Text Formatting in Automated DMs
Jun 1
Chat Bookmarks and Filters
Admin
Members
Community
Android
iOS
Web
Hosts and members can now bookmark entire conversations and quickly filter their inbox to find what matters most.
What's new:
Bookmark full conversations right from the three-dot menu
New filters for All, Unread, Bookmarked, Private, Spaces, and Muted
May 2026
15 releases
May 25
Kit Tags for Limited Members
Admin
Members
iOS
Android
Web
Kit tags are now generated for limited members, keeping your Kit integration in sync across your full member base.
May 25
Livestream Tab Close Warning
Livestreaming
Web
Android
iOS
You'll now see a warning before closing your browser tab during a livestream, helping prevent accidental exits.
May 20
Chat Bookmarks & Filters
Web
Android
iOS
Community
You can now bookmark conversations and filter your inbox to quickly find the chats that matter most.
What’s new:
Bookmark entire conversations from the three dot menu
New inbox filters for:
All
Unread
Bookmarked
Private
Spaces
Muted
These updates make it easier to stay organized, prioritize important conversations, and manage busy inboxes with less friction.
May 18
Accessibility Update
iOS
Community
On iOS you'll now see more and more areas of the app respecting your iOS-level font size preferences.
May 15
Cleaner Pages & Single Events Experience
Admin
Events
Web
We’ve made a small but impactful change to Pages and Single Events.
The “Only Visible to Hosts” banner has been removed, creating a cleaner viewing experience and editing experience!
Host-only actions like Edit and Hidden/Visible toggles now live more naturally within the feature tab menu alongside other management actions.
May 14
Plan Milestone Trigger
You can now automate actions based on how long someone has been a member of a specific Plan.
This new trigger focuses specifically on Plan membership milestones and fires once when a member reaches the selected milestone day.
It works across subscription, installment, and free plans, and is available on the Scale plan and up.
This creates new opportunities for onboarding, milestone celebrations, and engagement follow-ups.
May 14
Chromecast Support on Android
Android
Events
Members
Members can now cast videos directly from the Mighty Networks Android app (version 8.266.45) to Chromecast-enabled TVs.
A huge upgrade for communities looking to create a more seamless viewing experience across devices!
May 14
Cohost on Mobile
iOS
Android
Admin
Cohost is now easier to access on mobile—making it simpler for Hosts to get help, continue conversations, and build on the go.
What’s new:
Cohost now lives in the bottom navigation bar
Your Profile icon has moved to the upper right corner next to the Network switcher
Improved conversation history and accessibility
And that’s not all! Cohost can now reorder Collections 🙌
May 11
iOS Prompt to Update App
iOS
Members
Members using older versions of the iOS app will now receive a helpful prompt encouraging them to update their app once per week.
This new feature helps reduce issues caused by outdated app versions—making it easier for members to stay up to date with the latest improvements, fixes, and features.
Featured Release
May 7
Mighty Cohost Updates
Admin
Android
iOS
Web
Cohost can now create:
Spaces
Collections
Plans
And it can also offer smart suggestions on your structure.
May 6
Mark Chats Read/Unread
Web
Android
iOS
Community
Admin
You can now mark chats as read or unread on both web and mobile
Mark messages as read or unread at the message level
See a “new message” divider showing where you left off
Mark individual messages, entire conversations or all chats at once
This makes it easier to stay organized, keep track of important conversations, and come back to messages when it works for you.
May 4
Feed Filters & Sorting on Android
Community
Android
Feed filters and sorting are now available on Android, making it easier to find the content you're looking for.
May 4
"Reset Course Progress" on Android
Android
You can now reset your progress on a course after completing it, right from the Android app.
May 4
Fullscreen Video Playback on Android
Android
Admin
Native video playback on Android now supports fullscreen, for a better viewing experience.
May 4
Increased Automation Points
Admin
Members
iOS
Android
Web
The maximum number of Automation Points has increased from 1,000 to 5,000, giving you more room to build out advanced automations.
April 2026
13 releases
Apr 20
Unstable Internet Alerts
Livestreaming
Admin
iOS
Android
Web
You'll now see an alert on web and mobile web when your internet connection becomes unstable, so you know right away if something might affect your Livestream.
Apr 20
New Free Trial Options
Payments
iOS
Android
Web
You can now offer 7, 8, 9, 10, and 11-month trials when setting up a plan. This is in addition to the options that were already there—3 days, 1 week, 2 weeks, 1 month, 2 months, 3 months, 6 months, and 1 year.
This flexibility is especially great if you're migrating members from another platform.
Apr 20
Mobile Accessibility Resource
Members
iOS
Android
Under Personal Settings → Appearance, there's now a helpful link to the article where members can learn more about additional accessibility settings available to them both within Mighty and through their operating system settings.
Apr 19
Bulk Archive/Unarchive Spaces
Admin
iOS
Android
Web
Now you can archive and unarchive Spaces in bulk.
Head to Admin → Spaces & Navigation → Spaces to select multiple (or all) Spaces and archive or unarchive them all at once.
Apr 15
Cohost Speed Improvements
Platform
iOS
Android
Web
We updated the backend of our AI Cohost tool for Hosts in order to increase its speed and accuracy.
Apr 13
Real-Time Requests to Join
Admin
Members
iOS
Android
Web
The Requests to Join page now updates in real time, so Hosts always see the latest requests without refreshing.
Apr 13
Verified Host/Moderator Icons on iOS
Verified badges for Hosts and Moderators are now live on iOS, helping members quickly recognize trusted leaders in your community.
Apr 10
Unlimited Multi-Feature Spaces on All Plans
Community
iOS
We added unlimited multi-feature Spaces on all Plans. Mighty Networks is the only community platform that gives you unlimited Spaces and allows you to have multiple features in a single Space (like course material alongside a course community and events).
Apr 6
Combine Lessons & Quizzes into Sections
Courses
Admin
iOS
Android
Web
You can now combine lessons and quizzes into a single section within a course, making it easier to structure your curriculum.
Apr 6
Picture-in-Picture on Android
Android
Picture-in-picture support is now available for video playback on Android, so you can keep watching while you multitask.
Apr 6
Context in Chat Messages on Mobile
Members
iOS
Android
Replies now include a preview of the original message, so conversations stay clear and connected. This is especially relevant when a recognition is sent.
This is already live on web.
Apr 2
Streamlined Livestream Experience
Livestreaming
iOS
Android
Web
Now you can directly connect your Event listing to your Livestream before you go live, making it easier for Hosts to start and manage the event and for members to attend.
Apr 2
Livestream Waiting Room
Livestreaming
iOS
Android
Web
Now members can join a livestream early and see a countdown in the waiting room.
March 2026
23 releases
Mar 30
Livestream Waiting Room
Android
iOS
Web
Livestreaming
Livestream Waiting Rooms and an improved Event start experience are now live, connecting Events and Livestreams into one seamless flow — making it easier for Hosts to start and for members to join.
What's new:
Hosts can start a livestream directly from the Event page
A waiting room opens 30 minutes before the livestream begins, with a countdown and pre-live chat
Once the livestream begins, members move in from the waiting room automatically
Mar 30
Update to Events UI
Events
iOS
Event details pages have been redesigned on iOS with a cleaner layout and more intuitive navigation, making it easier for members to find the details they need.
Mar 27
Context in Chat Messages
Community
Web
Replies now include a preview of the original message, so conversations stay clear and connected. This is especially relevant when a recognition is sent.
Mar 27
Show Similarities improvements
Members
Web
iOS
Android
Similarities now surface even when a member hasn’t filled out their profile completely — we pull from other signals so nobody looks like a stranger.
Mar 27
New Off-Camera Livestreaming Experience
Events
iOS
Web
Android
Livestreaming
Hosts can now go off-camera during a livestream while keeping audio live — a more flexible way to present content, share screens, or take a break without ending the session.
Mar 20
iOS Performance Upgrade
Platform
iOS
A major iOS rewrite is complete — faster, smoother, and more stable than ever.
Significantly faster launch times and smoother navigation throughout the app
Improved stability means fewer interruptions for you and your members
Mar 20
View Plans as Members
Payments
Web
Now you can preview a plan flow as a prospective member, to get a sense of exactly what they’ll experience when they purchase or join.
See your Network exactly as a member on a specific plan would — before they ever join
Confirm access, troubleshoot gated content, and preview promotions with confidence
Mar 20
Cohost in Side Panel
Admin
Web
Cohost is now built directly into your workflow with a dedicated side panel on web, making it easier to get help wherever you are in your Mighty Network.
Mar 20
Profile Preview Updates
Members
iOS
Web
Android
Profiles have been redesigned to feel more human, more informative, and easier to explore. A better first impression for everyone in your community.
Mar 20
Custom Landing Space Update
Admin
Members
iOS
Returning members on iOS now land in their assigned custom landing Space, so they always see the right content when they open your community.
Mar 20
Verified Host & Moderator Icons on Android
Community
Android
Verified badges for Hosts and Moderators are now live on Android, helping members quickly recognize trusted leaders in your community.
Mar 20
Updated Default Search
Community
iOS
Web
Android
Search results now default to the Network level across web, iOS, and Android, making it easier for members to find people, posts, and content across your entire community without extra taps.
Mar 16
iOS Updates
Search now defaults to the Network level, making it easier for members to discover people, posts, and content across your entire community.
Mar 13
Automations UX Updates
Admin
iOS
Web
Android
Find and build automations easily with:
The ability to filter and search for triggers and actions
New organized groupings of triggers and actions
Mar 9
Vimeo & YouTube Embeds in Event Descriptions (Android)
Android
Events
Vimeo and YouTube embeds are now visible in event descriptions on Android.
Mar 5
Leaderboard countdown clock
Gamification
Web
iOS
Now there’s a countdown visible for Hosts and members that lets everyone know when the leaderboard will refresh.
Mar 5
Android UI Updates
Community
Android
We’ve updated the look and feel of our Android app
New Space Feed filter
Edge-to-edge color improvements and visual padding refinements
Mar 5
Automation Trigger: Points
Admin
Gamification
Web
iOS
Android
You can now kick off an automation when a member reaches a certain number of points. Use it to remind them to recognize, or to unlock a special Space or bonus.
Mar 4
Automation Trigger: Member Milestone
Admin
Members
Web
iOS
Android
Now you can trigger automations after someone has been a member of your Mighty Network or a Space for a specific number of days. This is a great way to send anniversary bonuses, time feedback, or ask if they need help getting the most out of your membership.
Mar 4
Host Billing Enhancements
Admin
Web
iOS
Android
Now you can easily pay for your Mighty Networks subscription as a Host with popular one-click options, like Google Pay and Link.
Mar 2
Host Billing Updates
Admin
Payments
Web
This update modernizes the experience of purchasing a Plan and makes checkout faster and easier. What's changed: one-click payment options — Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Link — are now available.
Mar 2
Video Downloads for Comment Videos
Admin
iOS
Android
Web
Video downloads are now enabled for videos shared in comments.
Mar 2
Mobile Comments UI Update
Community
iOS
Android
Mobile comments now appear in a more streamlined way, making it easier for members to chat and reply.
February 2026
19 releases
Feb 27
Audience Filter: Referred by Member(s)
Admin
Members
Web
iOS
Android
Create a custom Audience based on who referred a member using their unique referral link — for targeted banners, automations, tags, or directing referrals to the right Space.
Feb 26
Download Native Videos
Events
Web
Any native video posted in your Network can now be downloaded directly. Hosts can download within their Space; members can re-download their own.
Feb 25
Top Recognizers Leaderboard
Gamification
iOS
Web
Android
A new leaderboard spotlighting members who most consistently celebrate and uplift others in your community.
Feb 23
New Community Design Page
Admin
Community
iOS
Web
Android
A new page in Admin lets you add your Community Design™ details, like Big Purpose and Best Year Ever. Once completed, you can chat with Cohost for tailored suggestions and guidance — the first step toward a more powerful Cohost that can deliver personalized recommendations.
Feb 23
Unsubscribe Toggle for Cohost Reminder Emails
Admin
Hosts can now toggle their unsubscribe preference for Cohost reminder emails.
Feb 23
Location Metadata Removed from Bulk Video Downloads
Admin
Location metadata has been removed from the bulk video download option, to help protect member privacy.
Feb 18
Member View
Admin
Members
Web
See exactly what members see in your Network — so you can confirm access, troubleshoot visibility, preview promotions, and resolve support questions faster.
Feb 16
Member View - Specific Member
Admin
Members
Community
iOS
Web
Android
Network Hosts can now view their community as a specific member (full or limited) — a read-only experience that's great for troubleshooting common member issues like access and notifications. This removes the need for test accounts.
Feb 16
Improved Leaderboard Display for Transparent Profile Images
Gamification
Admin
The Leaderboard display has been improved to look great with transparent profile images.
Feb 16
Leaderboard Links Hidden for Networks Without Leaderboards
Admin
Gamification
Leaderboard links are no longer shown for Networks where Leaderboards aren't enabled.
Feb 16
Mighty Insights™ Filter: Last 3 Months
Admin
Web
A new "Last Completed 3 Months" filter in Mighty Insights™ makes it easy to quickly review recent activity across your Network.
Feb 12
Space & Admin Menu Updates
Admin
iOS
Web
Android
New shortcuts and search in the Space menu, a new Manage button, and expanded three-dot menu access make navigation faster.
Feb 11
Host & Moderator Leaderboard Toggle
Gamification
Web
Admin
iOS
Android
Hosts can now choose whether to include or exclude Network Hosts and moderators from leaderboard rankings.
Feb 11
Default Search at Network Level
Community
Web
Search results now include content from all Spaces by default, with the option to filter down to the current Space — making it faster to find what you're looking for.
Feb 10
Verified Host & Moderator Icons
Admin
Web
A new icon next to Host and moderator names makes trusted roles instantly recognizable — a shield with a checkmark for Hosts, a different-colored shield for moderators.
Feb 9
Improved Plan Restrictions
Admin
Payments
This update enforces limits on Hosts, moderators, and Spaces based on your Plan. Legacy Plans keep their existing features if Hosts upgrade to a new Plan.
Existing Networks on new Plans can keep their current setup if they're over the limit, but won't be able to add more until they're back within limits.
Feb 9
Leaderboards
Gamification
iOS
Web
Android
Leaderboards are now live — a fully customizable way to make your community's culture visible and reinforce the behaviors you want more of.
Feb 4
Android Visual Improvements
Community
Android
Visual improvements refine how the app icon appears on the home screen and improve the experience when switching between Networks.
Feb 3
Automation Trigger: Custom Profile Photo
Admin
Members
Web
iOS
Android
A new automation trigger fires when a member uploads a custom profile photo — perfect for awarding a badge or sending a welcome DM.
January 2026
15 releases
Jan 27
Improvement to Show Similarities
Members
iOS
Web
Android
Show Similarities now surfaces matches based on custom fields — so connections happen more often.
Jan 26
Passwordless Sign In
Members
Community
iOS
Android
Web
Anyone with a Mighty Network account but no password set is now prompted to sign in with an emailed verification code instead of a password reset or magic link.
Jan 26
Promo Codes Auto-Apply on Plan Share Links
Payments
Admin
Promo codes now automatically apply when added to a Plan Share link, making it faster for prospective members to redeem an offer.
Jan 26
Mighty Insights™ Filter: Last Completed Quarter
Admin
Web
A new "Last Completed Quarter" filter in Mighty Insights™ gives Hosts a fast way to review performance over the most recent full quarter.
Jan 26
Accurate Members Near You
Members
iOS
Web
Android
The distance for "Members Near You" in People Explorer is now capped at 300km, making nearby member discovery more accurate and useful.
Jan 26
New Sent Invite Filters
Admin
iOS
Web
Android
Additional filters on the Sent Invites list make it easier to track and manage outstanding invitations at a glance.
Jan 21
Your Plan / Change Plan Pages
Payments
iOS
Web
Android
The "Your Plan" section is now split into two areas: Your Plan (billing details, member counts, usage) and Change Plan (explore and compare plans).
Jan 19
Your Plan and Change Plan Pages
Admin
iOS
Android
Web
Your Plan is the new home base for which Plan you're on, billing details, member count, and usage of features that have limits. Change Plan is the place to learn about and upgrade (or downgrade) to new Plans, with integrated marketing materials and comparison tables.
Jan 16
Improved iOS Header & Feature Tabs
Community
iOS
Improved spacing in the header on iOS, along with newly fluid feature tabs, makes the experience feel more polished and easier to navigate.
Jan 12
iOS Space Header Improvements
iOS
Community
Space headers on iOS have gotten a visual refresh, with a cleaner layout and padding, plus a new fancy image fade as you scroll.
Jan 12
Prompt for Network Hosts to Join as Space Host
Admin
Web
Network Hosts trying to access a Space's admin settings without being a Space Host now see a helpful modal prompting them to become one — no more digging through the three-dot menu to find those options.
Jan 12
Collection Menu Improvements
Admin
iOS
Web
Android
Collections have been refreshed — Hosts can now easily reorder Spaces within a Collection and rename Collections directly from the menu.
Jan 12
Streamlined Network Host Space Role
Admin
iOS
Web
Android
If a Network Host tries to access Space settings, they're now prompted to join as a Space Host first — making the path to taking administrative action clearer.
Jan 9
Mighty Admin API (Beta)
API
Web
The Mighty Admin API has graduated from Alpha to Beta for Growth and Mighty Pro Networks, with 79 new endpoints.
Jan 5
Passwordless Sign In
Community
Web
Members can now sign in without a password — a faster, simpler login experience that reduces friction for getting into your community.
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