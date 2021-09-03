Which platform is better if I already use Kit for email marketing?

How many people can watch a livestream on Circle and Mighty at comparable plan tiers?

Which has the better mobile apps, Mighty or Circle?

Can members listen to courses and podcasts with their phone locked on Mighty?

What is the difference between Circle and Mighty?

Which to choose, and how to try Mighty free for 14 days

Who should choose Mighty and who should choose Circle

Choose Mighty if you want media your members can listen to and watch anywhere, sales pages built to turn visitors into paying members, higher member engagement, native mobile apps updated every week, and Workflows and AI that handle the administration. Hosts on Mighty earned $650M over the past 12 months, and the average community on Mighty earned about $43,000. 84% of activity across Mighty over the past year was member-led, and as of November 2026, Mighty has ranked first by G2 Score in G2's Online Community Management category, ahead of Circle, for the past 16 quarters. For most communities, courses, and paid memberships, Mighty is the better platform for about the same price.

AI can now summarize a course or a book in seconds, so it’s getting harder to hold people’s attention with content alone, or to charge for it. A specific group of people who know each other and do things together around your expertise can't be copied by a chatbot or a competitor, especially when delivered on native iOS and Android apps. That's why Mighty is made up of spaces that can hold a course, its discussion, its events, a member recognition system, and questions and polls that introduce members to each other while they learn, all in one place, delivered on the web and in native mobile apps.

Circle is the right choice for a narrower set of needs: navigation features for web pages, email marketing as a paid add-on, and simple, native AI agents that answer member questions. If those are your must-haves, choose Circle. If media and member relationships are the most important to you, start a free 14-day trial of Mighty and test it with your own community.

Who should choose Mighty and who should choose Circle

Start with the requirement you can't compromise on, since most of the basic feature list is the same on both platforms.

Choose Mighty if

You publish courses, podcasts, or video and want members to keep listening and watching with their phone locked, play a course straight through like a playlist, and pick up where they left off on any device.

You want sales pages and landing pages on your own domain, built to turn visitors into paying members.

You want more engaged members, with questions and polls written by AI that knows your community, a member-to-member recognition system built on values you set, and a “people explorer” that introduces members to each other.

You want native iOS and Android apps, updated every week, where everyday screens load in under a second.

You want one AI agent, Mighty Cohost, to set up your community, courses, accountability groups, profile questions, polls, events, branding, and Workflows when you ask.

You want Workflows (formerly automations) with no cap on Momentum and above, including new triggers for failed payments and completed courses and new actions that RSVP members to events.

You want to add custom features you build with AI, like a member map or a habit tracker, that members use with their Mighty account.

You want you and your members to connect your community to Claude, ChatGPT, Gemini, or another AI tool through MCP.

You want a member-facing AI assistant from Delphi trained on your content, on Path to Pro and above, with a negotiated rate on Delphi’s Scaler plan on Mighty Pro.

You want live, hands-on group coaching, priority support, and help with marketing and growth included at $419 a month on Mighty Path to Pro, the same price as Circle Scale.

You send your newsletter through Kit and want your members synced to it and your community's events, articles, and member spotlights in your emails.

You livestream often and need more monthly hours at each tier.

You expect to add spaces over time and don't want to buy them in blocks of 10 or 20.

You're moving a community from Circle and want Mighty's team to migrate it for free.

Choose Circle if

You want native email marketing and are willing to pay an additional fee for Circle’s Email Hub add-on.

You need navigation for web pages.

You want built-in AI agents answering member questions directly, and Circle’s Scale plan at $419/month fits your budget.

You run group video calls with more than 9 people on camera.

Circle vs. Mighty at a glance

Both platforms give you discussion feeds and chat, on-demand and cohort courses with quizzes, events with RSVPs, native livestreaming, paid memberships, member profiles, gamification, custom domains, and iOS and Android apps. Both sell branded apps on a custom-priced top tier, and both have a 14-day free trial with no credit card required.

The differences are in how media plays, what each platform's sales pages and apps are built for, how members engage with each other, and what each platform's AI and Workflows do. Prices are monthly rates on annual billing, checked on each company's pricing page on November 20, 2026.

Mighty Circle Price (annual billing) $79 Starter, $209 Momentum, $419 Path to Pro, custom pricing for Mighty Pro $89 Professional, $199 Business, $419 Scale, custom pricing for Circle Plus Media features and playback Background playback with lock screen controls, Continuous Playback through a course, resume on any device, 0.5x to 2x speed, and a floating player Circle branded app, in Mighty’s tests (August to November 2026): Members have to stay on the episode page to keep watching or listening, lose their place when they leave, and need 2 taps to start each episode Courses On-demand, cohort-based, and live courses with quizzes and drip scheduling on every plan; the course and its discussion share a space, and courses can be duplicated Sections, quizzes, drip scheduling, and in-lesson discussion Course completion certificates Build your own with the Mighty API and authenticated embeds, or link to one from a course-completion Workflow, on Momentum and above No native certificates listed on Circle’s pricing or course pages Livestream viewers per stream 100 on Starter, 200 on Momentum, 1,000 on Path to Pro, flexible on Mighty Pro 100 on Professional, 200 on Business, 500 on Scale Livestream hours per month 20, 30, and 40 by plan, and 50 on Mighty Pro 10, 15, and 20 by plan Member recognition and leaderboards You set community values, and members recognize each other for them. Leaderboards show the members recognized most for each value, on every plan Members earn points and levels when others like their posts; admins reward members through workflows AI that connects members A “people explorer” on every plan, plus questions and polls written by AI that knows your community on Momentum and above Connect recommends members to each other based on profile attributes such as tags, and members send connection requests Plans and payments One-time purchases, subscriptions, installments, free trials, and promo codes for your community, a single space, or a bundle of spaces, in up to 10 currencies at once, plus gift subscriptions, on every plan One-time purchases, subscriptions, trials, installment plans, and coupons Sales and landing pages Customizable landing pages and private content pages, plus a custom domain Landing pages and sales pages on your own domain, plus site navigation, which Mighty doesn’t offer Mobile apps Native iOS and Android apps on every plan, updated weekly with new features and improvements iOS, Android, and desktop apps on every plan, updated about every 2 weeks; in Mighty’s testing, Circle’s branded app is a hybrid app that mixes native screens with web views App speed on iPhone 16 Pro (typical times across several runs, August to November 2026) Edit profile: 0.73 seconds; start a post: 0.37 seconds Circle branded app: Edit profile: 4.00 seconds; start a post: 5.73 seconds AI agent Mighty Cohost, one agent on every plan that sets up your community, courses, accountability groups, profile questions, polls, events, branding, and Workflows Many agents for individual jobs: Circle AI for admins, AI Agents that answer member questions (Scale and above), and AI Workflows, with credits shared across them Workflows Every trigger and action on Momentum and above, with no cap; Mighty Cohost can build them 20 on Business; unlimited on Scale ($419/month) Custom features Authenticated embeds that members use with their Mighty account, built with AI app builders such as Lovable or Replit, on Momentum and above Custom CSS and JavaScript snippets on every plan API GraphQL API for member and admin actions, plus webhooks, on Momentum and above, with usage drawn from Mighty Credits Legacy REST APIs on Business and above, with monthly API request limits MCP For Hosts and members, connecting Claude, ChatGPT, Gemini, or another AI tool, on Momentum and above Admin-only MCP on Business and above Coaching and growth help Live group coaching, marketing and growth help, and priority support on Path to Pro ($419/month); a team for consulting, custom marketing and growth plans, hands-on setup, full branding, and custom development on Mighty Pro Priority support and 60 days of concierge onboarding (annual plans) on Scale ($419/month); a dedicated success manager, 90 days of concierge onboarding, and recurring strategy calls on Circle Plus AI support for members A Delphi assistant trained on your content on Path to Pro and above (Delphi subscription required), with a negotiated rate on Delphi’s Scaler plan on Mighty Pro Built-in AI Agents on Scale ($419/month) and Circle Plus Branded mobile apps Native branded apps on Mighty Pro, updated weekly Branded apps on Circle Plus, which Mighty’s testing found are hybrid apps that mix native screens with web views Transaction fees 2% on Starter, 1% on Momentum and Path to Pro, 0.5% on Mighty Pro 2% on Professional, 1% on Business and Scale, 0.5% on Circle Plus Space structure Multi-feature: One space can combine chat, a feed, a course, events, and a member list Single-type: You choose 1 of 6 space types (posts, events, images, chat, courses, or members) for each space Space limits Unlimited on every plan 20 on Professional, 30 on Business, 100 on Scale; extra spaces cost $20/month per 10 (per 20 on Scale) Members Unlimited Unlimited Email marketing Native Kit integration on Momentum and above syncs members, tags, and waitlists to Kit and adds community content and member spotlights to your emails (paid Kit account required) Email Hub, a paid add-on below Circle Plus; Kit app on Business and above Free migration Free migration to Mighty on every plan Migration requires eligibility and application. Content and members only migrated on Circle Plus

Media features for courses, podcasts, and video

Mighty calls the people who run communities on its platform Hosts: authors, coaches, course creators, podcasters, customer and brand ambassador communities, nonprofits, faith-based organizations, event and conference organizers, and associations. Hosts who run courses, podcasts, video series, and accountability groups put their audio and video at the center of what they sell, so how that media plays on a member's phone shapes how much of it gets used. In August 2026, Mighty added media features that let members listen and watch on the go:

Background playback and lock screen controls: On iOS and Android, uploaded audio and video keep playing when members leave the app or lock their phone, and members can play, pause, and skip from their device controls.

Continuous Playback: A course plays like a playlist, so when one lesson's audio or video ends, the next unlocked lesson starts. Mighty first built it for a large creator and now includes it for every Host, on by default for new courses.

Resume playback: Audio and video pick up where members left off, across web, iOS, and Android.

Playback speed and a floating player: Members can listen at 0.5x to 2x speed and keep listening while they read or comment elsewhere in the community.

Media analytics: Mighty Insights™ shows Hosts how far viewers got, which speeds they used, and whether they played from a post, the floating player, or the lock screen.

On Path to Pro and above, members can also upload video. On every plan, Hosts can go live with chat floating over a full-screen stream. Circle's media covers the basics: Its course builder includes sections, quizzes, drip scheduling, and in-lesson discussion, and in 2025 Circle redesigned its video player and added video analytics. In Mighty’s tests of a Circle branded iOS app between August and November 2026, members had to stay on the episode page to keep watching or listening. When they left, playback stopped and they lost their place, and each episode took 2 taps to start.

Courses work much the same way on both platforms, with one structural difference: On Mighty, the course and its community share a space, so the discussion happens next to the lessons. Mighty supports on-demand, cohort-based, and live courses, with quizzes and sequential, timed, or dripped lessons, and you can embed SCORM-compliant content.

Neither platform generates personalized course completion certificates natively. On Mighty Momentum and above, you can build your own personalized certificates: Mighty Cohost can help you vibe code a custom certificate tool on the Mighty API, then embed it in any space as an authenticated embed, so members use their Mighty account to get a personalized certificate when they finish a course. A Workflow can also show a pop-up when a member completes a course and link them to a downloadable certificate, or you can generate and email certificates with a paid Zapier account and a tool such as Canva, Google Slides, SimpleCert, or Certifier.

Both platforms handle online events with RSVPs, and Mighty also has a Zoom integration. Mighty includes more livestream hours at every tier:

Mighty Circle Starter / Professional 100 viewers per stream, 20 hours a month 100 attendees per stream, 10 hours a month Momentum / Business 200 viewers per stream, 30 hours a month 200 attendees per stream, 15 hours a month Path to Pro / Scale 1,000 viewers per stream, 40 hours a month 500 attendees per stream, 20 hours a month

On Mighty, more livestream hours and viewers come with each higher plan. Circle sells extra capacity as add-ons: $20/month per 100 attendees on Professional and Business, and $50/month per 10 hours. A single livestream runs up to 2 hours on Mighty, and Mighty Pro Hosts can ask for longer streams.

Example: Suppose you host a 90-minute live session every week, which comes to about 6.5 hours a month, and once a quarter you run a 3-day summit with two 2-hour sessions each day. In a summit month you'd need about 18.5 hours. That fits within Mighty Starter's 20 hours at $79/month. On Circle it exceeds Professional's 10 hours and Business's 15 hours, so you'd buy extra hours or move to the $419 Scale plan.

Mighty wins on media features and livestreaming for most Hosts: Members can keep listening with their phone locked, play a course straight through, and pick up where they left off, while Circle members lose their place when they leave an episode. Every plan from Starter to Path to Pro includes more livestream hours. Circle is the better choice for one case: native group calls with more than 9 people on camera, since Circle's live rooms hold 15 to 50 participants by plan and a Mighty livestream puts up to 9 people on screen. Mighty's Zoom integration is the route for larger group calls.

Charging for access

Both platforms let you charge for access to your community, courses, and events, with one-time purchases, subscriptions, installment plans, free trials, and discount codes. On Mighty, a plan can unlock your whole community, a single space, or a bundle of spaces, and you can sell it in up to 10 currencies at once with Apple Pay and Google Pay on the web and in-app purchases on iOS. Free trials run from 3 days to 1 year, and subscription groups let members move between your plans themselves, with upgrades charged right away and downgrades at the next billing cycle. Members can also buy a subscription on Mighty as a gift for someone else.

Hosts need a place to explain what they offer and sign people up. Mighty gives you customizable landing pages plus a custom domain, so you can send people from your website, newsletter, or social profiles straight to a page for each offer, whether that's a course, a membership, a challenge, or an event, to share your story and sign them up.

Both platforms let you build public pages on your own domain and private pages for members, which Mighty calls content pages. Circle's web pages have additional navigation features that Mighty doesn't have, because Mighty's pages focus on sales and conversion.

Charging for access is close to even: Both platforms let you sell memberships and courses with flexible pricing and build a sales page for each offer. Choose Circle if you want a multi-page website with site navigation in the same tool as your community.

Member engagement

Member engagement drives the business side of a course or community. Members who stay engaged keep paying month to month, buy the next program, and tell other people about it, and engagement runs higher when members build relationships with each other. Across Mighty communities, 84% of activity over the past year was member-led, which means members start and sustain the activity around a Host's content and structure. Mighty does this in 3 ways:

Questions and polls: A question on Mighty averages 3.6 comments and 5.3 reactions, compared with 1.1 comments and 2.8 reactions for a standard post (12 months through April 2026). On Momentum and above, questions and polls written by AI that knows your community post on a schedule.

Member-to-member recognition: Members earn points for showing up, then spend them to recognize each other for one of 5 community values the Host sets, and leaderboards show who is recognized most for each value. New members who were recognized in their first 30 days came back the next month 72% of the time, compared with 31% for those who weren't (Mighty Pulse, members who joined paid communities from January to August 2026).

The “people explorer”: It surfaces members to each other by their badges, location, shared courses and programs, the events they're attending, and how they answered profile questions.

Streaks, points, recognitions, and leaderboards come on every plan, and on Momentum and above, Workflows can act on them: A member who hits a streak milestone can get a badge, and a member who's been inactive for a set number of days can get a private message. On Circle, members earn points and levels when others like their posts, admins can reward members through workflows, and Circle’s Connect feature recommends members to each other based on profile attributes such as tags.

Newer AI on Mighty is being built to match members with each other around a piece of content, a course, or an experience so they can do something together.

Mighty wins on member engagement. Questions, recognition, and the “people explorer” give members reasons to talk to each other.

Native mobile apps

The media and engagement features above live on members' phones: More than 65% of engagement across Mighty happens on mobile. Mighty's iOS and Android apps are built natively for each phone, which is how background playback, lock screen controls, and going live from your phone work the way members expect. Circle has iOS, Android, and desktop apps on every plan. In Mighty’s testing, Circle’s branded app is a hybrid app that mixes native screens with web views: Screens flash from white to black as they load, some screens scroll sideways, and buttons are sized for a mouse instead of a thumb. Members on both platforms can use a shared app without you buying a branded one, and both platforms run on the web on every plan.

In side-by-side recordings on an iPhone 16 Pro between August and November 2026, comparing Mighty’s app with a Circle branded app across several runs, Mighty typically opened the profile editor in 0.73 seconds compared with 4.00 seconds on Circle, and opened a new post in 0.37 seconds compared with 5.73 seconds.

Editing a profile in Mighty (left) and Circle (right), recorded on iPhone 16 Pro between August and November 2026.

Starting a post in Mighty (left) and Circle (right), recorded on iPhone 16 Pro between August and November 2026.

Mighty ships updates to its iOS and Android apps, and to Mighty Pro branded apps, every week with new features and improvements. Circle's iOS app has updated about every 2 weeks in 2026, based on its App Store version history.

The average community on Mighty earned about $43,000 over the past 12 months. On Mighty Momentum, at $2,508 a year plus a 1% transaction fee (about $430 on $43,000), that average community keeps about $40,000 after paying Mighty, or about 14 times what it pays. These figures leave out payment processing and taxes, and they’re an average, not a guarantee of results.

You can go live from the mobile app on both platforms, and on Mighty the Host runs the stream from the phone: muting, switching cameras, toggling chat, and ending the stream. Mighty Insights™, the analytics dashboard, is available on desktop web only. During your trials, run the admin tasks you do every week from each mobile app.

Mighty wins on mobile apps. In the recordings above, both tasks loaded at least 5 times faster in Mighty’s native app than in Circle's branded app, and Mighty updates its apps every week.

Mighty Cohost, Workflows, and AI

Media, sales pages, engagement, and mobile apps drive adoption and revenue. Administration is about cost: how much time a Host spends running a course, community, or event series, and how easily they can add what the platform doesn't include.

Mighty Cohost is a single AI agent on every plan. A Host can ask it to set up a community, a course, accountability groups, member profile questions, polls, events, branding, and Workflows, and it does the setup. It also coaches Hosts on what to charge, how to structure an offer, how many spaces to set up, and which Workflows to add first. Every paid Mighty plan includes a monthly allowance of Mighty Credits, one shared balance for Mighty Cohost, MCP connections to Claude or ChatGPT, and the Mighty API. Everything else, from spaces and courses to livestreaming and payments, doesn’t use credits.

On Momentum and above, Mighty adds conversational AI analytics, which give Hosts proactive updates and suggested next steps, and AI moderation.

Mighty and Circle take different approaches to AI. Mighty Cohost is one agent that handles setup, coaching, and Workflows for the Host. Circle uses many agents for individual jobs, spread across Circle AI for admins, AI Agents that answer member questions (2 on Scale and up to 10 on Circle Plus), and AI Workflows, which gives Hosts more to set up and makes AI harder to manage. Circle AI is included on every plan with a monthly credit allowance (2,500 credits on Professional and Business, and 5,000 on Scale), and those credits are shared across Circle AI, bots, and AI workflow actions. Circle's AI Agents, which use your content to answer member questions, start on the Scale plan at $419/month.

Workflows

Workflows (formerly automations) are on Momentum and above, with every trigger and action included and no cap on how many you create or run. Triggers include a failed payment, a completed course, a member returning after time away, and a new post, and actions can RSVP a member to an event, comment on a post, post in a space chat, or approve or decline a join request. You can ask Mighty Cohost to build a Workflow, then review and approve it, and private messages sent by a Workflow can include a voice note or a GIF. On Path to Pro and above, an AI filter lets a Workflow run only when a post, comment, plan request, or private message matches what you describe, such as a post that shows proof of a completed challenge. Circle's workflows start on Business, which includes 20; unlimited workflows start on Scale at $419/month.

Custom features, APIs, and MCP

On Momentum and above, you can add features Mighty doesn't include. With Mighty's GraphQL API and authenticated embeds, you can build a member map, a habit tracker, or another tool in Lovable or a similar AI app builder and embed it in a page, article, or lesson, and members use it with their Mighty account, without a separate login. Circle supports custom HTML blocks in posts and custom code snippets, and its Admin and Headless Member APIs are legacy REST APIs. REST APIs take more calls to get the same data, so they're slower and more work to build on, and AI tools read them less well. Mighty's GraphQL API returns exactly the data a feature asks for in one call.

API and MCP access start one tier above entry on both platforms, on Mighty Momentum and Circle Business. The rest lines up like this:

API and webhooks: The Mighty API and webhooks are on Momentum and above. Circle includes 5,000 Admin API requests a month on Business and 30,000 on Scale. MCP: Hosts and members can connect a community to Claude, ChatGPT, Gemini, or another AI tool through Mighty's Network MCP, on Momentum and above. Circle MCP is on Circle Business and above. Member-facing API: The Mighty API, which combines member and admin capabilities in one GraphQL API, is on Momentum and above. Circle's Headless Member API is on Business and above, with 100 monthly active users included on Business and 500 on Scale. Integrations: Mighty's Zapier, Kit, and affiliate integrations start on Momentum, and you can embed 2,000+ apps and services. Single sign-on: Optional SSO is on Mighty Path to Pro and above, and Auth0 SSO is on Circle Scale and Circle Plus.

For one AI agent that sets up and runs your community, Workflows with no cap on Momentum, and custom features members use with their Mighty account, choose Mighty. For a built-in support agent that answers member questions, choose Circle and budget for its $419 plan.

Coaching, branded apps, and hands-on help

Path to Pro, at $419 a month, adds success coaching: daily accountability, weekly cohorts, social media and email marketing scripts, and help with packaging, pricing, and promotion. It also includes a welcome call with Mighty's team, a complimentary community audit, and priority support.

For an AI assistant that answers members, you can embed a Delphi assistant trained on your own content in Pages, Articles, and course lessons on Path to Pro and above, which requires a separate Delphi subscription. Mighty Pro includes a negotiated rate on Delphi’s Scaler plan. On Delphi's Scaler plan, Mighty passes each member's verified identity to Delphi, so members can chat or use voice without a separate login. Circle doesn't offer a Delphi integration; its AI Agents answer member questions natively, starting on Scale at $419/month.

Mighty Pro adds a team that works with you: expert consulting on memberships and course sales, custom marketing, growth, and engagement plans, hands-on setup of Workflows and AI features, full visual branding, and custom development.

Branded apps are on the top tier of both platforms. Mighty Pro and Circle Plus both put your community in the App Store and Google Play under your own name with branded push notifications, both handle app store submissions for you, and both use custom pricing. Mighty Pro apps are fully native and updated weekly, while Mighty’s testing found that Circle’s branded app is a hybrid app that mixes native screens with web views. Once you complete the required steps, a Mighty Pro app can be in both stores in under 3 weeks when approvals go smoothly.

For live coaching and a team that helps you grow, choose Mighty Path to Pro or Mighty Pro. Circle Plus includes recurring strategy calls with a dedicated Circle expert.

Circle vs. Mighty pricing

Mighty and Circle are priced within $10 a month of each other on their first 3 tiers: Mighty Starter is $79 to Circle Professional's $89, Mighty Momentum is $209 to Circle Business's $199, and Mighty Path to Pro and Circle Scale are both $419. The difference is in what each plan includes, and each Mighty plan has one job: Starter covers the basics, Momentum adds Workflows, and Path to Pro adds success coaching.

Mighty includes unlimited spaces on every plan and twice Circle's livestream hours from Starter to Path to Pro.

Mighty Circle Entry tier Starter: $79/month, 2% transaction fee, unlimited spaces, 20 livestream hours a month Professional: $89/month, 2% transaction fee, 20 spaces, 10 livestream hours a month Middle tier Momentum: $209/month, 1% transaction fee, unlimited spaces, 30 livestream hours a month Business: $199/month, 1% transaction fee, 30 spaces, 15 livestream hours a month Top tier Path to Pro: $419/month, 1% transaction fee, unlimited spaces, 40 livestream hours a month Scale: $419/month, 1% transaction fee, 100 spaces, 20 livestream hours a month Custom pricing Mighty Pro: custom pricing, 0.5% transaction fee, unlimited spaces, 50 livestream hours a month Circle Plus: custom pricing, 0.5% transaction fee, flexible spaces, flexible livestream hours

Transaction fees match at every tier: 2% at the entry tier, 1% on the middle and top tiers, and 0.5% on Mighty Pro and Circle Plus. At $419 a month, Path to Pro adds group coaching, priority support, and access to the Mighty Pro Community, with 40 livestream hours to Circle Scale's 20 and 1,000 viewers per stream to Circle Scale's 500. Circle Scale adds AI Agents and unlimited workflows.

Circle's add-ons raise its price further. It charges $20/month per 10 extra spaces ($20 per 20 on Scale). On Professional, Circle also charges $49/month for custom profile fields. Mighty includes unlimited spaces and unlimited custom profile fields on every plan.

Example: Suppose your community needs 40 spaces and API access. Circle Business and Mighty Momentum are the lowest plans on each platform that include the API.

Circle Business Mighty Momentum Plan price $199/month $209/month 10 extra spaces $20/month $0 Monthly total $219 $209 Annual total $2,628 $2,508 Transaction fee 1% 1%

Mighty Momentum starts $10 a month higher, then costs $10 a month less once you need more than 30 spaces, or about $120 a year less, with the same transaction fee: At $10,000 in monthly sales, the 1% fee comes to $100 on either platform. These totals leave out payment processing, taxes, and usage charges such as extra AI credits. If you also want marketing email, add Circle's Email Hub (shown at $99/month for 10,000 contacts) or a paid Kit account on Mighty.

Circle includes web page navigation from the $89 plan and free payment and email migration on every plan for eligible accounts. It migrates courses for free on annual Business plans and above, and content and members only on Circle Plus. Mighty includes customizable landing pages, and Mighty's team migrates your community for free on every plan. See the full Mighty pricing and plan comparison for every limit.

Mighty gives you more for about the same price. It includes unlimited spaces on every plan and twice Circle’s livestream hours from Starter to Path to Pro. For $10 a month more than Circle Business, Momentum includes Workflows with every trigger and action and no cap, where Business includes 20 workflows. Path to Pro adds group coaching at the same $419 as Circle Scale. Choose Circle on price only if its web page navigation or AI Agents replace a tool you'd otherwise pay for.

Single-feature and multi-feature spaces

How each platform handles spaces also affects both your members' experience and your bill. On Mighty, a space works like a container that can hold several features at once. You can turn any of these on or off in each space:

Chat

Discussion or activity feed

Member list, or “people explorer”

Courses

Events with RSVPs

Content web pages

Livestreaming

You can also start from one of 10 space templates and adjust from there. Circle divides spaces by type, so the first step is choosing whether a space is for posts, events, images, chat, a course, or members.

Example: Suppose you run an accountability group that helps people master a skill through projects and member sharing. On Mighty, one space holds the lessons, the group's chat, the weekly live session, and the list of people enrolled, so members open one place for everything in the program. On Circle, the same program would typically be a course space, a chat space, and an event space grouped together.

Mighty wins on spaces, with no cap or add-on fee. Circle's approach suits you if you want every space to do one thing and you're willing to pay for more once you pass your plan's limit.

Email and newsletters

Circle's Email Hub handles broadcasts, forms, segments, and automated email workflows. It's a paid add-on on Professional, Business, and Scale, priced by contact count: Circle's pricing shows $99/month for 10,000 contacts. Mighty sends notifications, Announcements, and digests from the platform itself.

For newsletters and drip campaigns, Mighty uses a native Kit integration on Momentum and above: It syncs your members, their tags, and your waitlist signups to Kit, and keeps names and emails up to date. In Kit broadcasts and sequences, you can add community articles and events, lists of upcoming events, top articles, and top members, a member spotlight, your plans, and links to spaces. Circle connects to Kit through an app in Kit’s App Store that requires Circle Business. You'll need a paid Kit account for Mighty’s Kit integration. If you use a different email tool, Momentum and above connect to it through Zapier or the Mighty API.

Moving from Circle to Mighty

Hosts who moved from Circle to Mighty most often tell Mighty's team they wanted spaces that combine several features, a branded app, deeper analytics, notifications members can control, events that are easier to find, and pricing without add-ons for each space. A health innovation community that came back to Mighty from Circle in 2024 added $400K in annual membership revenue after the move.

Mighty's in-house team handles migrations for free on every plan, so you don't have to rebuild by hand. A typical migration to Mighty follows these steps:

You book a discovery call, where Mighty's team looks at your current setup and goals.

The team exports your content and members and reviews your payment setup, including subscriptions, installments, and one-time purchases.

The team matches your current structure on Mighty first, then designs the new setup with you.

Your members claim the profiles created for them by setting a new password.

The team works backward from your target launch date, with check-ins from Mighty's design and launch specialists along the way.

Timing depends on what plan you’re on and what you are moving. If you'd prefer to keep payments where they are, you can move only members and content and keep an existing cart tool such as ThriveCart or SamCart. Member payment data is transferred securely and in compliance with PCI standards, encrypted and tokenized throughout, so Mighty's team never handles card information. As a guide to timing, Mighty migrated 150 videos across 20 courses for one Mighty Pro Host in under 5 days.

If you’d rather move paying members yourself, you can’t transfer their existing subscriptions to Mighty. Instead, sort members into batches by the time left on their current subscription, create a hidden plan for each batch with a free trial that covers that time, and send each batch its plan link.

You can read customer stories from Hosts on Mighty.

Which to choose, and how to try Mighty free for 14 days

Choose Mighty if you want media members can play anywhere, sales pages built to convert, more engaged members, native mobile apps, and Workflows and AI that handle the administration, with more included at each price. Choose Circle if its web page navigation, Email Hub, or AI agents matter more to you.

Start a free Mighty trial and build the program you want to sell. Then run these four tasks, and repeat them on Circle if you're still deciding:

Ask Mighty Cohost to set up your program, and watch it create the spaces, plan, course, and events for you. Upload an audio lesson, start playing it on your phone, and lock the screen. Invite a friend as a member and answer one of your community’s questions together. Complete an admin task from the mobile app.

Pay attention to the third task, since it’s the one Mighty is built for. You can start a free 14-day trial of Mighty with no credit card required.

If you're still comparing platforms, see Mighty’s guide to the best Circle alternatives.

Frequently asked questions

Is Mighty better than Circle?

Yes, Mighty is better than Circle for most communities, courses, and paid memberships, especially those competing against AI for people’s time and attention. Its media keeps playing with a member's phone locked, its native apps load everyday screens in under a second, 84% of activity across Mighty over the past year was member-led, and it includes unlimited spaces and twice Circle's livestream hours from Starter to Path to Pro. Choose Circle if you need web page navigation, the Email Hub add-on, or AI agents that answer member questions.

What is the difference between Circle and Mighty?

The biggest differences between Circle and Mighty are in media, mobile apps, and engagement. On Mighty, audio and video keep playing with the phone locked, courses play like a playlist, and members pick up where they left off on any device. Mighty's iOS and Android apps are fully native and updated weekly, while Mighty’s testing found that Circle’s branded app is a hybrid app that mixes native screens with web views. Mighty also includes sales pages, a member-to-member recognition system, and one AI agent, Mighty Cohost, that sets up the community and builds Workflows. Circle adds navigation features for web pages and AI agents that answer member questions.

Can members listen to courses and podcasts with their phone locked on Mighty?

Yes. On the Mighty iOS and Android apps, uploaded audio and video keep playing when members leave the app or lock their phone, and members can control playback from the lock screen. With Continuous Playback, a course plays from one lesson to the next, and playback resumes where members left off across web, iOS, and Android. In Mighty’s tests of a Circle branded iOS app between August and November 2026, members had to stay on the episode page to keep listening, and they lost their place when they left.

Which has the better mobile apps, Mighty or Circle?

Mighty’s app is faster for everyday tasks. In side-by-side recordings on an iPhone 16 Pro between August and November 2026, Mighty typically opened the profile editor in 0.73 seconds compared with 4.00 seconds on Circle, and opened a new post in 0.37 seconds compared with 5.73 seconds. More than 65% of engagement across Mighty happens on mobile, and Mighty ships weekly updates to its native iOS and Android apps.

How many people can watch a livestream on Circle and Mighty at comparable plan tiers?

Livestream viewer limits match on the two lower tiers, and Mighty allows more viewers on the higher tiers. Mighty Starter and Circle Professional both allow 100 viewers, and Mighty Momentum and Circle Business both allow 200. Mighty Path to Pro allows 1,000 viewers compared with 500 on Circle Scale, and Mighty Pro's limit is flexible.

Does Mighty or Circle offer native course completion certificates?

Neither Mighty nor Circle generates personalized course completion certificates natively. On Momentum and above, you can vibe code a custom certificate tool with Mighty Cohost and embed it in your community, link members to a downloadable certificate from a course-completion Workflow, or generate certificates with a paid Zapier account and a tool such as Canva, Google Slides, SimpleCert, or Certifier. Circle’s pricing and course pages don’t list completion certificates.

Which has better community automations, Mighty or Circle?

Mighty is the better choice for automations, which it calls Workflows. On Momentum and above, Mighty includes every Workflow trigger and action with no cap, including triggers for failed payments, completed courses, returning members, streak milestones, and inactive members, and actions that RSVP members to events, comment on posts, recognize members, and publish course content. Mighty Cohost can also build a Workflow for you to review and approve. Circle includes 20 workflows on Business at $199/month and unlimited workflows on Scale at $419/month.

Which Circle and Mighty plans include API and MCP access?

API and MCP access start one tier above entry on both platforms: Mighty Momentum at $209/month and Circle Business at $199/month. Mighty includes the Mighty API, webhooks, authenticated embeds, and Network MCP on Momentum and above, and API and MCP usage draws on your monthly Mighty Credits. Circle includes 5,000 Admin API requests a month on Business and 30,000 on Scale, and Circle Plus is negotiable.

Can I sell memberships, courses, and gift subscriptions on Mighty?

Yes. On every Mighty plan, you can sell access to your community, a single space, or a bundle of spaces with one-time purchases, subscriptions, installment plans, free trials, and promo codes, in up to 10 currencies at once. Members can also buy a subscription as a gift for someone else. Circle also offers one-time purchases, subscriptions, trials, and installment plans.

Is Mighty cheaper than Circle?

Mighty costs less than Circle at the entry tier, $10 a month more at the middle tier, and the same at Path to Pro and Circle Scale: $79 vs. $89, $209 vs. $199, and $419 vs. $419 a month on annual billing. For that $10, Mighty Momentum includes Workflows with every trigger and action and no cap, where Circle Business includes 20 workflows. Past 30 spaces, Circle Business costs at least $219/month and Momentum stays at $209.

Which platform is better if I already use Kit for email marketing?

Mighty is the better choice if you want your community and your Kit emails to share data. Its native Kit integration, on Momentum and above, syncs members, tags, and waitlist signups to Kit, keeps names and emails up to date, and lets you add community articles, events, and member spotlights to your emails. Circle connects to Kit through an app in Kit’s App Store that requires Circle Business. You'll need a paid Kit account for Mighty’s Kit integration.

Can I migrate from Circle to Mighty?

Yes, you can migrate from Circle to Mighty, and Mighty's team migrates your community for free on every plan. On your discovery call, the team confirms what moves for your setup, including your content, members, and payments. Members only set a new password to claim their profile. If you move members yourself, they join a hidden plan with a free trial that covers the time left on their Circle subscription.