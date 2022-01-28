Hivebrite is an enterprise-grade community platform that lets organizations build interactive communities, host events, and manage members. While it has strong features like its content management system, comprehensive analytics, and events platform, there are several better platforms that will let you build and grow a more successful online community.

Hivebrite's weak communities, missing course tools, and high price tags limit its value for individual creators.

This post will walk you through 6 solid Hivebrite alternatives and give you ideas for the best place for your community, whether it’s a group of friends, alumni, a corporate community, or something else.

Try Mighty, ranked #1 by G2 Score in G2's Online Community Management category, free for 14 days!







The Best Hivebrite Alternatives (Comparison Chart)

Best Features Use For Starting From 1. Mighty Pro Branded Apps, Ranked #1 by G2 Score in Online Community Management (G2), AI Engagement, Workflows (formerly automations) & Gamifications, Pro-active Updates Branded Community Apps with Courses & Events Learn More Here 2. Kajabi Community Async Courses + Marketing Funnels, Email Marketing, Website Builder Course Sales with Marketing Automation $149/mo 3. Circle Native Livestreaming, All-in-One Platform, AI Admin Tools, Branded Apps Simple Community + Courses Not Public 4. Podia All-in-One Website + Store + Email, Multiple Product Types Simple Websites with Courses & Products From $39/mo + 5% 5. Discord Free, Real-Time Chat, Voice Channels, Well-Known Gaming & Interest-Based Chat Communities Free 6. Facebook Groups Massive User Base, Easy Setup, Free Free, Simple Discussion Groups Free







1. Mighty Pro

As the #1 alternative to Hivebrite, Mighty Pro puts Mighty, ranked #1 by G2 Score in G2's Online Community Management category, on your own branded apps. Mighty brings together community, content, courses, and commerce. And it's trusted by creators and brands like Tony Robbins, Matthew Hussey, Marie Forleo, TED, and Cambridge University.

Mighty Pro is:

Your own app in the App Store and Google Play Store.

Powerful Spaces that can hold forums, chat, courses, live streaming, and integrated events.

AI software designed for engagement : Member profile assist, member matching, 1-click conversation starters, discussion question generator, and 1-click re-engage for lapsed members.

Branded notifications & splash screens for a community that feels your own.

Gamification features like new member journeys, leaderboards, challenges, unlocks, & recognitions designed by one of the world's top gamification experts.

Proactive updates, submissions, and ongoing support.

Mighty gives you flexible monetization, selling individual products or bundles in up to 10 currencies. For example you can sell a mastermind or private coaching group, build and sell immersive online courses (either asynchronous or synchronous), and choose options for membership fees.

It’s perfect for all the things that Hivebrite markets itself for: building alumni networks, bringing together professional communities, growing a non-profit member group, or even connecting to corporate alumni.

Features

Tons of engagement features like live streaming, polls, Q&A, & group chats

iOS and Android apps

AI community building with Mighty Cohost

A platform that grows with you, giving you monetization options

Create beautiful and engaging courses members love

Charge in up to 10 currencies or with token-gating

Tons of useful member data and analytics

Schedule a call and we'll show you what we could build together!

2. Kajabi Community

Kajabi is a popular all-in-one course platform that users can use to build online learning and funnels. As one of its features, Kajabi offers Community 2.0 for community engagement. The community platform on Kajabi has a functional discussion forum, livestreaming, and events. Kajabi includes solid website building tools and a set of marketing features that lets you drive traffic and sales to your courses and community. Kajabi also offers a simple branded app.

There are two main downsides to Kajabi.

The Community App and the Course App are separate products with separate apps and separate logins. If you're running course and community together, the app experience is confusing and fragmented for members.

Kajabi is really expensive. They've attempted to add new plans at lower tiers, but these include prohibitive limits on features.

Missing advanced community engagement and AI features offered by a dedicated platform like Mighty Networks, which results in lower engagement.

Its branded apps are a new feature, and relatively untested. Kajabi's strength has always been driving customers through funnels to asynchronous course sales.

Pros

Solid course infrastructure with funnels for pre-recorded courses.

Websites and email marketing included.

A branded app option that can bring a course and community together.

Cons

Confusing UX with 2 different apps and separate logins (Community App vs. Course App)

Communities missing advanced engagement tools: no gamification, badges, or AI member matching

Branded apps are a new feature and unproven.

3. Circle

Circle is an all-in-one community platform for creators and brands to host communities. It comes with the tools to build courses, communities, or events in separate Spaces. The platform has discussion forums and native livestreaming, as well as a basic web builder and email marketing. Circle also recently began offering branded Android and iOS mobile apps under Circle Plus.

Circle has AI tools for member management, specifically an AI agent that can chat with members and answer admin questions. So far, Circle's approach to AI focuses on admin functions instead of building engagement. This is one of the key distinctions between Circle and Mighty Networks.

You can see a full breakdown of Mighty vs Circle here.

Pros

A flexible community platform with discussions, events, and courses.

Simple websites and email included.

Agentic AI for admin tasks.

Cons

No option for courses and feeds in the same Space.

Missing advanced AI member connection and gamification tools.

Limited admin features in-app.

4. Podia

Podia is a website builder that powers multi-page sites with landing pages and email. And as part of its offer, Podia has the option to include courses, memberships, downloads, and webinars. With drag-and-drop building and lots of templates to choose from, the platform is intuitive. And it brings together a lot of great tools.

The main downside to Podia is that it's not a dedicated community builder. As such, its community features aren't as strong as some competitors. You still get a basic discussion forum with threaded conversations. But you don't get gamification, advanced member matching, or livestreaming. AND it doesn't come with apps.

Pros

All-in-one mix of useful features: websites, ecommerce, and products.

Built-in email (free for 100 subs)

Multiple product types like courses, downloads, coaching, webinars, and memberships.

Built-in affiliate marketing tools.

Cons

Has lots of features, but most are basic.

Really basic community features.

No mobile apps.

No native livestreaming.

5. Discord

Discord was created for gamers, and it’s a good team chat platform. It’s sort of like Slack; it helps community members have conversations. These conversations can be divided into lots of different discussion topics within a Discord “Server.

Like some of the other options on this list, Discord doesn’t have it all. It does conversation well, but doesn’t have events and definitely lacks the analytics options that Hivebrite has.

Pros

Free & well-known

Good for conversations

Cons

No live events function

Not functional for organizing a large community

6. Facebook Groups

The final potential Hivebrite alternative we’ll talk about is Facebook Groups. Since it’s free and widely used, you might think Facebook would be a great option.

But it’s got some serious limitations.

The first challenge is that when you have a Facebook group, it doesn’t actually show all your content to your members. You’re fighting with the algorithm, and it’s hard to keep a group engaged.

More and more people are also boycotting Facebook for different reasons, which makes it challenging to create a community in a place where your members might not want to hang out.

Finally, you’re competing with just about everything on Facebook–from the 37 other groups each of your members joined to the pics of their BFF in the Bahamas.

For all these reasons, Facebook isn’t the best Hivebrite alternative out there–but it is an option for those looking for a free and easy option to set up a basic group.

Pros

Lots of users are already familiar with it

Solid products and web & native apps

Easy group set-up

Cons

Fighting the algorithm

Competing for attention

Members boycotting

Limited features

Conclusion

If you’re looking for alternatives to Hivebright, most of these replace 1 or 2 of Hivebrite features. Mighty Networks actually lets you do everything Hivebrite does and more, giving you the ability to host great discussions, live stream, create posts, videos, and polls, sell membership in your home currency, and track detailed analytics. And you can get all this on your own branded app--complete with migration support.