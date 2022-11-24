Communities have the power to turn strangers into friends, and also create a successful business around recurring revenue. In this article, we’re going to talk about two different community platforms, Mighty Networks vs. Skool, to show you what each one gives to help you decide which one is right for you.

Mighty Networks vs. Skool: What are they?

Mighty Networks is a community platform that lets you bring together content, courses, community, and commerce. As an all-in-one, Mighty gives you a business engine and replaces a total tech stack to let you sell and host in the same place. You can divide content into spaces, charging for each or bundling, and you can monetize in up to 10 currencies or with token-gating.

Skool was founded by Sam Ovens as a platform for selling courses and coaching, built around forum-style discussion, a basic course tool, and an events calendar. We'll cover each of these in more detail below.

Mighty Networks vs. Skool: Comparison chart







Mighty Networks Skool Community Platform Multiple Features per space - Customizable Activity Feeds Limited AI Engagement - AI Content Boosts - Course Builder (LMS) Cohort Courses - Event Calendar Native Events Native Live Streaming Branded Apps - Starts from $79/mo (billed annually) $7.50/mo + 10% fees (billed annually)







Mighty Networks vs. Skool

We'll compare these two platforms on the following, looking at flexibility, depth of features, and ease of use in each area:

Community platform: How each platform helps you organize conversations, connect members, customize spaces, and keep engagement going.

Courses: What each platform gives you for building live or pre-recorded courses, organizing lessons, adding discussions, and supporting student progress.

Events: How each platform handles live calls, livestreaming, event scheduling, reminders, recordings, and member participation.

Monetization: What each platform offers for selling memberships, courses, events, bundles, and other paid experiences.

Apps & Access: How members access each platform on web and mobile, plus what options exist for branded apps and admin control.

Community platform

Mighty Networks

Mighty is an all-in-one community engine, ranked a top community management software by the review site G2. Each Mighty Network has features like discussions, content creation, events, live streaming, and courses.

With Mighty, you can organize conversations with hashtags, tag other members, moderate content, and automate and enhance community management with AI. Or create any kind of content with emojis, links, attachments, videos, polls, and GIFs. Members can create profiles and you can message members – either 1:1 or in groups.

Mighty's community engine is designed for engagement. It has AI engagement features for instant profile building, finding relevant members, and starting a conversation with one-click.

Mighty adds gamification too, with streaks, rankings, points, and awards. You can build Workflows (formerly automations), run challenges with instant unlocks, or customize beautiful new member sequences. And Mighty's gamification is collaborative, designed by Dr. Jane McGonigal.

Mighty communities are built around spaces (the groups inside a community, each of which can combine a feed, chat, courses, events, and more). Any space can be customized to hold Discussions, people explorer (which shows members' badges, location, shared courses and programs, events, and profile answers), Chat, Courses, Livestreaming, Resources, Events, and more.

Courses

Mighty Networks

Mighty gives you a lot of different ways to approach creating online courses, with features like native video, dripping content, conversation after each lesson, and more.

This leads to three different ways to teach courses on Mighty:

Create asynchronous (pre-recorded) courses in Mighty's course manager.

Go live and teach a course via the native livestreaming (you can pre-sell it too).

Teach a live course and sell the recording after.

Courses can also include discussions after each module, integrated course events with RSVPs, and the option to drip content.

With a lot of customization power of course layouts and styles, different structures and builds, Mighty has a course platform that can adapt to most learning situations.

Skool

Skool has a basic LMS platform built into it. It lets you build course modules and sub-lessons. You can add text to teach lessons, or you can embed a video hosted on a third party like YouTube or Vimeo. They've included a transcript box, and the option to toggle discussion or dripping content on individual lessons. Students can also mark lessons as "done" with a checkbox as they complete them.

Skool has now added native livestreaming, giving the option to teach live courses.

What's the difference?

Both platforms have native livestreaming, meaning either works for a live learning option, Skool's webinar feature is limited to its premium plan.

Mighty Networks has more features on its course platform, with different layouts & customization features. Skool's is a clean, simple course platform with a running list of lessons.

Events

Mighty Networks

Mighty Networks includes built-in live streaming, which gives you a way to reach all your members; you can stream live or watch a stream from either a web app or from the iOS or Android Mighty Networks apps. In a livestream, you can invite people up on stage, kick people out, and screen share or invite members to share their screens. Mighty Pro, the white-label version of Mighty Networks, also includes branded livestreaming.

In addition to native livestreaming, Mighty also has a 1-click Zoom integration, meaning that you can connect your Zoom account and it automatically takes care of the scheduling for Zoom meetings or webinars.

Every Mighty Network comes with an events tab built in where you can schedule events, see what's coming up, collect RSVPs from members, and send out event notifications (notifications are also built-in).

Skool

Skool added native live calling in late 2025, available on both plans. Skool Call works like Zoom or Google Meet. You can schedule it on the group calendar or start one instantly. It supports 1080p video with recording, screen sharing (including granting it to members), and admin moderation controls; you can mute members, kick them out, or disable video. Recordings can be downloaded (available for 14 days) or published directly as a course lesson.

Skool also added Skool Webinar, a separate one-to-many presentation format for broadcasting to a larger audience with the host on stage. It's only available on the Pro plan.

Once your event is scheduled, it lives on a "Calendar" tab in your Skool community. One good feature about events is that you can set it to automatically email members a reminder about an upcoming event or set an event to recurring. There are no RSVPs for events and no way to add member questions.

What's the difference?

Both platforms now support native livestreaming with moderation and screen-sharing tools.

Skool's live calling is included on every plan, but its webinar broadcast format is Pro-only.

Mighty's events include built-in RSVPs and automated notifications; Skool's calendar entries don't support RSVPs or attendee questions.

Mighty includes livestreaming under your own branded app with Mighty Pro; Skool calls and webinars run inside the Skool-branded app.

Monetization

Mighty Networks

Mighty Networks has a lot of ways to do content monetization, natively. With Mighty, you can create plans and bundles, selling access to community, spaces, events, courses, or any combination of these. This means a lot of flexibility in what you charge and how you sell.

You can also build landing pages for your community or for courses, which you can't do with Skool. And Mighty lets you charge in up to 10 currencies from among the 129+ that Stripe supports, or let members pay with token-gating.

Skool

Skool lets Hosts sell monthly memberships, with support for multiple pricing tiers and one-time payments, but all sales are in USD only. Skool can't bundle separate products (like a course, an event, and a membership) into one package the way Mighty can. And it has a simpler About page that functions as a landing/checkout page, but it doesn't offer the same landing page builder or separate sales pages as Mighty. Skool does have a native affiliate program which lets you have members sell for you. You can create the affiliate option and set the revenue-share level you want for your affiliates.

What's the difference?

Mighty has much more robust payment structures, bundle-building, and lets you sell more kinds of products.

Skool has built-in member affiliate tools on Pro. Mighty has a built-in Ambassador referral program, and paid affiliate programs can be handled through an integration.

Mobile Apps

Mighty Networks

Mighty comes with a community app for every device that does all the things that the web app does. That means courses, community, events – anything that happens in the individual spaces – happens natively on the apps too.

Add to this that Mighty also builds totally custom, white-label apps for established brands with Mighty Pro. This means that you get your branded community app in the app store (more info here).

Skool

Skool launched its mobile app in 2023, giving members access to Community, Courses, Calendar, and Chat with push notifications. There are no branded apps, every Skool community uses the same generic app, with no way to customize the name, icon, or colors.

What's the difference?

Both platforms offer their core community features on apps.

Mighty Networks offers more admin functionality from its apps, as well as an upgrade to branded apps.

Conclusion

Skool is a community platform that gives you the simplest possible way to run one paid community; its gamification and leaderboard system are strong and the low price makes it easy to test without commitment. The discovery option is genuinely strong, and could help you find more members. But it's built around a single group: no bundling separate products, no branded app, and you'll pay a separate subscription for every additional community you run.

Mighty Networks is built for creators and brands who want to combine community, courses, and events into one flexible business, with native bundling, more monetization options, and the ability to build a fully branded app as you grow.

If you're ready to build that kind of business, you can try Mighty free for 14 days — no credit card required.