Build a community so valuable you can charge for it.
Start your Mighty free trial and get Community Design™ for free—it's the exact playbook behind $650M in earnings from community, courses, and events.
Build a community so valuable you can charge for it.
Start your Mighty free trial and get Community Design™ for free—it's the exact playbook behind $650M in earnings from community, courses, and events.
Strategy Meets Software
Community Design works.
Community Design is the framework behind Mighty's most successful communities.
$650M in community revenue over the past year
Hosts earn 5.7x more than other platforms
84% of activity is member-to-member
Community Design is a certified hit
What's in Community Design?
Setup. Most communities fail because they skip this part. Community Design will show you the absolute easiest way to build a community people will pay for.
Product. Community Design will show you exactly what goes inside your membership or course. Set it up right and your members create the value for each other.
People. Community Design will show you how to turn your contacts into ambassadors and bring together your first 10 founding members—no audience required.
Start messy.
Napkin sketch? Shower thought? Half-baked hunch? That's enough. AI Cohost will turn it into personalized Community Design Plan.
Start your free trial
14 Days. No Credit Card Required.