Mighty is solving community's hardest problems
We believe that easier engagement, faster growth, and less work will unlock a massive renaissance in community building and strengthen human relationships in the age of AI.With $650M in community earnings over the past year, we're just getting started.
What We Believe
We build relationships, not just features.
Communities fail when members never meet each other or get results.With Mighty, we're pushing past feature lists to ensure communities, courses, and events create the most valuable relationships found anywhere.
Software with a point of view
Over 9 billion data points are generated every month across Mighty. We've synthesized what works into our Community Design™—start a free trial to get it.
Software with a point of view
Over 9 billion data points are generated every month across Mighty. We've synthesized what works into our Community Design™—start a free trial to get it.
Founders
$650M in host earnings over the past year. The goal now? Supporting entrepreneurs and brands driving $50B in community earnings in the next 5 years.
CEO & Co-Founder
Gina Bianchini
Gina has a track record of being early and seeing trends before others. She co-founded Ning with Marc Andreessen — the first programmable platform for social applications — that served ~100 million people around the world.She founded Mighty while the first EIR at Andreessen Horowitz. Trusted by some of the most successful entrepreneurs and investors to innovate, her first two companies were incubated out of Sequoia Capital and with Marc Andreessen, respectively.She's the author of Purpose: Design a Community and Change Your Life (WSJ Bestseller) and the creator of Community Design™. She served on the board of directors at Scripps Networks (sold to Discovery for $14.6 billion) and has been featured on the covers of Fast Company and Fortune.
Chief Technology Officer & Co-Founder
Tim Herby
Tim leads the team that designed and delivered infrastructure that today processes 75 million web requests per day and 9 billion data points monthly — at 99.99% uptime.He's pushed the boundaries of what's been possible with human and AI development systems resulting in a 3x (and growing) increase in Mighty's engineering productivity over the past year — while scaling the systems for weekly app releases, open APIs, and the next generation of relationship software.Before Mighty, Tim built highly-scalable distributed services at Microsoft, including designing the next generation of TV Service in the Cloud. Before that, he built a startup from prototype to $8M+ in revenue before it was acquired.
Chief Technology Officer & Co-Founder
Tim Herby
Tim leads the team that designed and delivered infrastructure that today processes 75 million web requests per day and 9 billion data points monthly — at 99.99% uptime.He's pushed the boundaries of what's been possible with human and AI development systems resulting in a 3x (and growing) increase in Mighty's engineering productivity over the past year — while scaling the systems for weekly app releases, open APIs, and the next generation of relationship software.Before Mighty, Tim built highly-scalable distributed services at Microsoft, including designing the next generation of TV Service in the Cloud. Before that, he built a startup from prototype to $8M+ in revenue before it was acquired.
Chief Product Officer & Co-Founder
Thomas Aaron
Thomas is the driving force behind Mighty's pioneering platform, the first fully integrated, programmable community, course, and event platform across native mobile and web platforms.He led the design and development of Mighty's native iOS and Android apps, introduced the first livestreaming capabilities, and built the multi-feature Spaces architecture that powers 84% member-led engagement.Since then, he's led continuous iteration across every layer of the product — from gamification and automations to polls, questions, and the member experience. The result? $650M in host earnings over the past year.Before Mighty, Thomas worked as a professional architect and at Gamebrain, bringing a background in fine arts, architecture, and game design to Mighty.
Investors
Supported by some of the best venture investors in the world to realize an ambitious mission to deliver $50B in community earnings in the next 5 years.
Josh Kopelman & Rob Hayes
Josh Kopelman & Rob Hayes
Mike Maples & Ann Miura-Ko
Reid Hoffman & David Sze
Amit Patel
Susan Stone
Trina Van Pelt
Nick Seaver & Dirk Ziff
Sarah Lucas & Jack Lucas
The Results
We define our success by the results we get for hosts.
Here's how Mighty is different.
$650M in host earnings over the past year
84% member-led engagement
$14,400/year average revenue for new hosts
124 features shipped in 2026
Weekly app updates
Headquartered in Palo Alto, California with a globally distributed team
The Results
We define our success by the results we get for hosts.
Here's how Mighty is different.
$650M in host earnings over the past year
84% member-led engagement
$14,400/year average revenue for new hosts
124 features shipped in 2026
Weekly app updates
Headquartered in Palo Alto, California with a globally distributed team
In the press
We've written best selling books, launched a Top 20 Business podcast, and been featured in the press to share our unique approach to strategy, software, and what it takes to build a community that matters.
Join Us
Careers
Mighty is building a team that embraces the latest tools and strives for each member to make the biggest impact possible. Every teammate has massive influence — and the opportunity to put their fingerprints on what we're building.
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