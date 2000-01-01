Grow 4x faster with your own branded apps
The numbers on Mighty Pro speak for themselves. And so will your members.
Branded Apps
Courses
1080p Livestreaming
Community
Payments
We went from $10,000 a month in MRR to $50,000 after moving to Mighty Pro.
Profit Calculator
Join the $250k launch club
Your own branded apps are easier to market, advertise, discover and share. It's a premium experience that pays off.
your revenue potential
$490,000
Annual revenue from 500 members at $48/month*
Mighty Pro Basic
$17,000/year
Your own branded native mobile apps
App design audits and weekly performance updates
Free migration
*Mighty Pro Plans generate an average of $490,000/year. This is a representative offer. No guarantee of results.
Mighty Pro has worked beautifully for us. If you’re scared to move—it’s totally worth it.
Imagine saying ‘download my app’
That one sentence could change the trajectory of your business. Just ask the Mighty Pro Hosts who saw their churn cut in half with 90% of members engaged.
Courses & Challenges
Complement your content with killer community features to create a seriously compelling experience for your members.
Livestreaming
With 1080p quality you’re going to look great. And, when the stream ends your members can keep the party going right there in your community.
Coaching & Workshops
Go from 1:1 coaching to group experiences that are easier to run and produce better results. Then, you can offer 1:1 at a more premium price.
Powerful Profiles
Profile fields give you deeper insights about your members and what they need. Then, our people magic AI will automatically make the connections.
Plans & Payments
There’s a reason Mighty has more $1M communities than any other platform. Sell standalone experiences, subscriptions, offer promo codes, installments, and more.
Automate Engagement and Reactivations
Instantly guide your members to their next step, celebrate their progress, and reach out if they need a hand. Workflows make it happen without any extra work from you.
Your brand is bigger than a group chat
Don’t compromise on your vision—these entrepreneurs, coaches, creators, and companies chose Mighty and never looked back.
If you’re not seeing these numbers—you could be
These Mighty Pro Hosts all have different stories, with one common refrain: “I wish I’d done this sooner.”
The Luckiest Club
Migrated from another platform to Mighty Pro and saw a 6-figure increase in revenue and active monthly members soar to 92%.
ManTalks Alliance
Grew members by 47% within 90 days of upgrading to Mighty Pro from the Business Plan, with higher engagement.
Biblical Mastery Academy
Saw new members grow by 272% and active members by 147% in the year following their upgrade from the Growth Plan to Mighty Pro.