Whether it’s an at-home fitness app or a home for freelance artists or a brand community, creating a virtual community can be powerful. Even more so when you establish that community under your own branding, look and feel.

That’s where white label community software comes in.

With a white label community platform, you’ll be able to connect people with common interests under your own brand. When you opt to use white label community software, the platform you choose does all of the heavy lifting for you.

In this article, we’ll define what white label community software is and what must-have features a white label community platform should have. Plus, we’ll take a look at the options for the best white label community apps on the market.







7 Best White Label Community Platforms

Best Features Best For Branded App Starting From Mighty Pro Ranked #1 by G2 Score in Online Community Management (G2), AI engagement, premium branded apps Established creators & brands wanting a done-for-you branded app Custom Pricing Disciple Branded apps on every plan, mobile-first, no-code builder Mid-market creators wanting a branded app without premium pricing $399/mo (full white-label may need a higher tier) Circle All-in-one design, native livestreaming, gamification Creators prioritizing simplicity over depth Custom (Circle Plus) Kajabi Course LMS, sales funnels, email marketing Async course creators wanting a branded app Add-on $143/mo + $199/mo add-on Hivebrite Enterprise white-label, AI matching, multi-tiered mentoring Alumni, associations, nonprofits, corporate communities Custom Higher Logic Vanilla Enterprise customer communities, federated search, Salesforce/Zendesk B2B & B2C brands building customer support communities - Custom Bettermode Embeddable customer communities, modular design, GraphQL API SaaS companies embedding community into existing products - $399/mo

What is white label community platform?

A "white label community software" or "white label community platform" is a virtual community solution that can be built and released under your own brand, so that it looks like your brand and not the brand of the company you bought it from.

While community webapps have been around and valuable for a while, many orgs, brands, and creators are looking for an app-based white-label community platform. Having a white-label mobile app or branded app puts your community under your logo in the App Store and Google Play Store, giving you push notifications.

Community platforms are popular. In fact, many of us use one every day. Brands like Facebook Groups and Discord have brought the idea of an online community into the public space.

So white-label community platforms are a bit like a white-label Discord or Slack. Imagine getting one of these under your brand. But most white-label community software goes further than this, coming with features Discord and Slack are missing: tools to grow a business, sell memberships, host events, sell courses, and more. And we already mentioned white-label apps, which Discord and Slack definitely do not have.

That makes a white-label community platform a good solution if you're looking to create a community under your own brand, without spending hundreds of thousands of dollars and many months of development, trial, and error on creating (and maintaining) a custom-made app.

If you think a white label community app could be a good fit for your online community, the next step is figuring out what platform is the best for you and your members.

Benefits of a white-label community platform/app

Build under your brand front and center, for less than a completely bespoke platform or app. For platforms offering branded apps, this means your apps in the App Store and Google Play Store and branded push notifications.

More control over your member data and experience than on shared social platforms, depending on the platform's data and export policies.

Flexible ways to monetize and build a community business that fits you.

Engagement without fighting the algorithm in a space (a group inside a community that can combine a feed, chat, courses, events, and more) you own.

Some white-label platforms can scale with your community without requiring a custom build.

How we compared white label community software

The best software is ultimately the one that meets your needs. And those needs are different depending on your budget, business, offers, and members.

Here are the main features we looked for when comparing white-label community software:

Community features: You know what makes a community come alive? Engagement! A good community platform gets out of the way and lets you and members create what you want to create. Look for discussion forums, options to post ANY content you want, hosting courses (if applicable), livestreaming, live events, and chat & messaging with members.

Business features: If you want a white-label community platform, chances are you're connecting a community to your business or brand. If needed, look for features to charge and grow your community business. Sell memberships in different currencies.

Branded apps: This might be the biggest divide in features: whether the platform offers a branded app or not. Many platforms don't. Having a community under your brand in the App Store and Google Play Store is powerful, so you'll need to figure out if that's important to you or not.

These are the criteria we used to evaluate every platform on this list. Not every platform excels at all four, so we've noted where each one leads and where it falls short.

White-label community software options

Mighty Pro

White-label community apps from Mighty, ranked #1 by G2 Score in G2's Online Community Management category

Best for: Established creators and brands wanting a premium, done-for-you branded app experience.

Mighty Pro builds branded apps that run on Mighty, ranked #1 by G2 Score in G2's Online Community Management category. With Mighty Pro, you can bring your membership site community, content, and courses together in one place, under your own brand and domain name. Plus, it will be instantly available on the web, iOS and Android with fully branded apps.

Here's what else Mighty offers.

Community management

Create white-label discussions, livestreams, groups, memberships, events and courses; and connect with your community members with polls, and Q&As.

Business infrastructure to sell or bundle any of these, with landing pages, flexible payment tools, and a Kit integration.

Advanced collaborative gamification with leaderboards, challenges, unlocks, and Workflows (formerly automations).

AI member-matching and engagement tools like the Infinite Question Engine, profile creation prompts, text improvement, and new member welcome sequences designed to boost engagement and retention.

Central activity feeds, create any kind of written, visual, video, or long-form content.

White label options

On any plan on Mighty, you build your community under your brand with customization and an option for custom URLs.

Every plan comes with a Mighty app that gives members your customized community, or opt for the complete branded apps with Mighty Pro.

Mighty Pro puts your community both on web and mobile apps. It's your brand in the App Store and Google Play Store, branded livestreaming, branded push-notifications, and splash screens.

Mighty Pro builds the app for you in as little as 4 weeks.

Mighty Pro is built around an app-first experience, which means there's no built-in email marketing or website builder. If email sequences and sales pages are central to your business, you'll need to integrate a tool like Kit or run a separate website alongside it.

To get custom pricing, schedule a call below.

Disciple

Affordable mid-market branded apps with mobile-first design

Best for: Established creators with revenue who want a branded app without premium pricing.

Disciple is a UK-based, mobile-first community platform with branded iOS/Android apps included on every plan. It means a white-label community app in the App Store and Google Play Store with your company listed as the developer: from $399/mo. Note that fully removing Disciple branding requires a higher-tier plan.

Disciple's mobile first philosophy and no-code app builder can mean quick launches, with community features for bringing people together. Its clients include coaches, faith communities, fitness brands, and non-profits.

Here's what else Disciple offers.

Community management

Activity feeds that can add multiple groups, Q&As, multimedia posts, livestreaming, and events.

Member profiles and basic member management tools.

Launch subscriptions for paid community access with 0 transaction fees.

Multi-tiered subscriptions (but only on the Pro plan).

White label options

Mobile-first on every plan with quick building, push notifications, and a native mobile experience. True white-label (remove Disciple branding) is only on the more expensive plans.

Disciple doesn't currently offer AI-powered member matching or engagement tools, a consideration if driving member-to-member connections is important.

Circle

All-in-one community platform with branded apps on the premium tier

Best for: Independent creators building paid communities who value simplicity over depth.

Circle is a web-first, all-in-one community platform with a strong design and clean UX. It hosts communities for popular creators like Ali Abdaal, Tim Ferriss, and Pat Flynn. Circle offers a Circle Plus, a premium tier that has branded apps.

Circle is made for creators and coaches building paid communities who value simplicity over depth, while it has a premium option that unlocks complete white-labelling.

Here's what else Circle offers.

Community management

Circle is an all-in-one platform with community, courses, events, livestreaming, email, and website builder.

Choose to build spaces, either chat, events, courses, or discussion.

Member profiles and directory with workflows and some automations for member management.

Basic gamification with points, levels, leaderboards, and badges.

Build a business with one-time purchases, subscriptions, or installments.

White label options

Brand and customize your community and courses, with website builder, custom URLs, and landing pages.

Circle apps come on all plans, and branded mobile apps on the highest plans.

Circle has a few limitations to note. It's missing multi-feature spaces (content is divided up by type). And AI tools on Circle are only available on the most expensive plans, and are focused on AI Agents for admin work. It doesn't currently have AI features to connect members to each other.

Kajabi

Course-first platform with branded apps and built-in marketing

Best for: Async courses on a branded app, with strong marketing funnels and email tools built in.

Kajabi is a well-known course platform with strong marketing features and it's been adding community features as well. It also offers a simple branded app for courses.

Kajabi is strongest for courses and marketing, while community is less central to the overall product experience.

Here's what else Kajabi offers.

Community management

Kajabi has added Community 2.0, bringing in forum discussions, livestreaming, meet-ups, and profiles to its offer.

On the course side, Kajabi offers an excellent async course platform with drip content, evaluations, and customization.

Build landing, web, and sales pages. Create funnels with different templates that can connect to landing pages, email marketing, and checkout.

Simple AI tools for drafting course content, marketing tools, and copy (text focused).

White label options

Courses and communities can be customized. Kajabi includes a standard Kajabi-branded mobile app on every plan, with a branded app available for extra cost.

Kajabi does a lot, but its white label and community options are actually its weakest offer. The community side was a late addition, a product of acquiring a chat platform a few years back. As such, it isn't truly integrated into the platform, it feels separate and lives in a different part of the app.

Note that Kajabi's branded apps require managing your own developer account.

But otherwise, Kajabi is well-known for courses and marketing, and earns a spot on this list.

Hivebrite

Enterprise white-label community platform for alumni, associations, and nonprofits

Best for: Member-facing enterprise organizations

Hivebrite is an enterprise-grade, white-label community platform with branded mobile apps available as an add-on. It serves high-profile enterprise networks like CERN, Notre Dame, UN Foundation, and alumni and professional associations.

Hivebrite isn't made for creators or entrepreneurs; it's made for institutions and handles onboarding and customer service as such: it comes with a dedicated CSM, strategic guidance, and white-glove support.

Here's what else Hivebrite offers.

Community management

All-in-one branded apps with white-label web built for member-facing organizations or corporate communities. Includes community content and custom feeds.

AI-powered matching, mentoring tools, event management, job boards, and donor campaigns.

Live translations and multi-language support.

Subgroup options for chapters or classes, plus member profiles with custom segments.

White label options

Full white-labelling of apps, web, and email.

Built-in event management for live events, with tools like calendars, invitations, ticketing, and online payments.

Strong enterprise-grade security and compliance.

Hivebrite is a powerhouse for corporate communities, alumni networks, and in-person events. It's not the right choice for creator communities or online memberships. It's missing course features, native livestreaming, and tools for hosting virtual event.

Higher Logic Vanilla

Enterprise customer community platform for B2B and B2C brands

Best for: Established B2B and B2C companies building customer communities for support, product feedback, and advocacy.

Higher Logic Vanilla is a white label community platform targeted to big brands and organizations that want to increase advocacy and strengthen brand loyalty. With Vanilla, customer communities are the core offering, and it's geared toward B2B or B2C customers. And it can host support forums, product feedback, and advocacy for customer engagement.

Here's what else Vanilla offers.

Community management

Build customer community forums with discussions, polling, ideation boards, and product feedback.

Gamification with badges, points, and leaderboards.

AI tools including suggested answers, sentiment analysis, and multi-language support.

Member profiles, role-based permissions, and ranked statuses, plus search and knowledge base.

White label options

Complete white-label experience with custom logos, colors, fonts, and brand customization.

Drag-and-drop layout editor and widget library that's easy for anyone to use.

Custom domains and white-labelled emails.

Bottom line, Higher Logic Vanilla is a great enterprise community platform that can be deployed under an existing brand to boost customer retention and engagement. There's no LMS and no native livestreaming. But the real downside is there's no apps. Although it's a white-label community platform, Higher Logic Vanilla is web only.

Bettermode

Embeddable white-label community platform for customer engagement

Best for: Established SaaS companies or enterprises adding a customer community to a website

Bettermode (formerly Tribe) is a customizable, modular community add-on for business websites, and it has served customers like Lenovo, Mercedes-Benz, and HubSpot. It creates forums for customer engagement and support portals, deployed on an existing corporate website.

Here's what else Bettermode offers.

Community management

Build customer hubs with flexible spaces (Discussion, Ideation, Articles, Q&A, Events, and Job Boards). There are 20+ templates to build from.

Member profiles, directory, messaging, and moderation.

AI-powered search and moderation for managing large communities plus some simple gamification.

White label options

GraphQL API, webhooks, and React SDK for customizing with an existing website.

Custom white-label capabilities under your own brand and a branded email option (extra cost).

Widgets for customizing and embedding a community with modular design and features that can be toggled on or off.

Bettermode is good for what it's designed to do: embeddable customer communities. However, it's important to understand its limitations. There are no native mobile apps, no LMS or course options. There's no native livestreaming. And like Higher Logic Vanilla, it's not built for selling memberships or running paid creator communities.

It's a corporate platform for customer communities.

Conclusion

Choosing a white-label community platform comes down to two questions: who is your community for, and how much control do you want over your brand experience?

The platforms on this list cover the full range, from customer communities to enterprise alumni networks to premium branded apps for creators. The comparison table above breaks down where each one leads.

If you're a creator or brand looking for a fully branded app experience with the community features to back it up, consider Mighty Pro.

FAQs

What's the difference between a white-label community platform and a regular community platform?

A regular community platform hosts your community under their brand. For example, if you build on Discord or Skool your community looks like Discord or Skool. A community platform under your brand and your URL helps people find you and grows loyalty. Also, branded apps boost engagement and put your app front and center for members.

How much does a white-label community platform cost?

It depends on the platform. White-label community platforms can start from about $49/mo for a simple, embeddable customer community (e.g. Bettermode) to $399/mo for branded apps (Disciple) to custom enterprise pricing for premium done-for-you branded apps (Mighty Pro, Hivebrite).

One of the big expense variables is whether you just wanted a white-label community platform or an app too, since apps can raise the cost. Pricing generally increases with deeper branding, app capabilities, implementation support, and enterprise features. The right level of investment depends on what your community needs. But in many cases, a white-label community app is still much cheaper than completely custom development.

Do I need a white-label community app or just a white-label web platform?

A white-label platform with a desktop-only focus can work for customer communities that don't require regular engagement. For example, a company might incorporate a simple customer community into their website, and they're probably not looking for a branded app. People come to customer communities when they need something, they're not looking for a daily habit.

On the other hand, memberships and communities benefit from a white-label community app. Getting the community into someone's pocket, having branded notifications to keep them coming back and ease of access often creates way better outcomes for membership communities.

Can I build a white-label community app without a developer?

Yes, all of the platforms on this list offer white-label without development, although each offers different levels of customization, APIs, and ongoing support as we've pointed out in the article.

Can I migrate my existing community to a white-label platform?

Yup! Read our complete guide to migrating your online community for a step-by-step roadmap. Many platforms offer support for migration. For example, if you're moving to Mighty Pro you can submit a migration application directly to our team.

What's the difference between Mighty Pro and Disciple for white-label apps?

Both offer branded community apps in the App Store and Google Play Store. But Mighty Pro is a premium, done-for-you service with custom pricing, including dedicated strategy, design, and migration support. On the other hand, Disciple is a self-service option starting at $399/mo with a DIY app builder. Read our full Mighty Pro vs. Disciple comparison to see a feature-by-feature breakdown.

Is Skool a white-label community platform?

No. Skool is a basic, public-facing community platform that hosts your community at skool.com/your-name with Skool branding throughout. Members use the generic Skool app (not yours), there's no custom domain, and on the basic plan Skool actively suggests competing communities to your members.

For true white-label branding, meaning your domain, your app, and your brand front and center, check the comparison table above for options.

Can I monetize a white-label community?

Yes. Many of the platforms on this list offer monetization, creating a community subscription or one-time payment option to build a business around your community. You can sell memberships, subscriptions, courses, events, coaching, and bundles, often in multiple currencies. On Mighty Pro, creators and brands have earned 6-figure to 8-figure revenue on white-label setups; see our case studies for examples.

How long does it take to launch a white-label community app?

On Mighty Pro, it can take as little as 4 weeks! Other DIY options may be even quicker, depending on the production process and requirements for submissions. It's important to also figure out whether you need to create App Store credentials to launch your app, or whether your white-label app builder does this for you.