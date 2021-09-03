What platforms are the best for white label online courses?

Creating an online course is kind of a big deal.

We mean that in a good way. Because online courses bring together a group of individuals who are driven by the pursuit of a shared goal, they can also be an opportunity to create, nurture, and empower a thriving community. It’s just a matter of finding a white label online course platform that offers both in one place.

With that in mind, we’ve searched the internet for the best white label online course platforms that let you build your course under your brand.

Read on for an explainer of what a white label online course platform is, what essential features private label online courses should have, and what platforms offer the best online course experience, and how to get your course on your own branded app.







What is a white label online course?

There’s a chance you’re wondering what, exactly, a white label online course is, or what the words white label online course platform mean.

A white label online course platform is a piece of software that you can customize to make your own, offering online courses under your own branding. When you offer a private label online course, another company does all the hard work for you, from the coding to the mobile app.

But that doesn’t mean white label online course platforms should be one-dimensional, literally offering just online courses.

We’re living in a world where most of the products we use day to day have multiple uses, functions, and applications. And a white label online course is no exception to that rule.

With the right white label online course platform, you’ll be able to do more than just offer immersive online courses. You’ll also have the means to sow the seeds of a thriving community, filled with people who want to master the same topic.

What platforms are the best for white label online courses?

Creating an online course can be an energizing way to share your experience or expand your digital business. But what platform will help you put your best foot forward?

While there are lots of white label online course platforms to choose from, most are focused primarily on delivering online courses, and online courses only. We love platforms that go beyond courses, adding in other ways for people to connect and get value.

With that in mind, let’s talk about the key features to look out for in a private label online course solution. Ideally, you’re looking for a platform that:

Gives your students a way to connect with each other. We said it before and we’ll say it again. Establishing a virtual community where your students can build relationships with each other is essential to a thriving online course. The more your community connects with each other, the more valuable your course becomes. And the more valuable your course becomes, the faster it grows.

Lets you create and organize immersive courses that compliment your content. Simply put, you should be able to deliver your private label online courses with video, audio, PDFs, and images. Plus, your students should have a way to offer feedback and share their own ideas, whether it’s Q&A sessions or a central conversation thread.

Has the potential to evolve with you. You want to be able to deliver a white label online course that can grow and scale with you. Meaning, if you get to the point where, in addition to your courses and community, you want to offer membership subscriptions or access to an exclusive mastermind group, you won’t need a third-party app to get you where you need to go.

Offers a secure native mobile app. If you’re looking to deliver your course via a white label online course platform, a native mobile app is a must-have. It’s an essential way to give your students or followers added opportunities to complete courses and check in with each other.

Now that you know what to look for, let’s look at the most popular options for white label online courses.

1. Mighty Networks

Mighty gives you the ultimate power to build and host courses in a community platform ranked #1 by G2 Score in G2's Online Community Management category. It's got a ton of branding flexibility and customization (e.g. light/dark mode, custom fields, branding), and you can get a fully branded app with Mighty Pro (below).

With AI-powered course features, advanced analytics, and member engagement tools, Mighty is where Hosts earned $650M in the past year.

You can teach 3 ways:

Async: Build a pre-recorded course on the LMS, control release (e.g. drip, unlocks), access, downloads, and host lesson conversations.

Livestream: Use HD livestreaming to teach, with high-velocity chat and multi-speaker view. Instantly download the recordings--which can be fed back into the LMS if you want.

Cohort: Build group learning experiences in a dedicated community with software designed for connection.

Course on Mighty also come with unmatched engagement features:

Course delivery: quizzes, assessments, badges, and progress tracking.

AI-boosted engagement: course outlines, member profiles & discovery, and conversation starters.

Best-in-class gamification: challenges, unlocks, points and leader boards, recognition points, badges, and new member journeys (increases engagement 265%!).

Flexible bundles: mix your course with community, articles, videos, virtual events, discussions, chats, and more for the ultimate bundle power.

Vital analytics: see retention, engagement, activity, and business numbers for each space (a group inside a community that can combine a feed, chat, courses, events, and more), and re-engage lapsed members with one click.

And your digital business comes with a ton of customization power.

Visual branding: logos, brand colors, banners, and space-specific customization.

Network customization: Customize landing pages (from templates or full design), custom welcome pages, custom domains, custom hashtags, and multi-language support.

A Mighty Network is offered under your own brand and instantly available on every device, including iOS and Android mobile apps.

2. Mighty Pro

What do you get when you cross an AMAZING white-label course and community platform with a white-label app?

Mighty Pro!

Imagine saying, "Download our app!"

Mighty Pro takes the powerful white-label course platform you get with Mighty Networks and adds a white-label app along with it. Your students can find your app in the App Store or Google Play Store (instead of ours -- which every Mighty Networks comes with).

We've built white-label apps for brands and creators like Tony Robbins, Marie Forleo, Matthew Hussey, and Drew Binsky.

We've seen so many creators build thriving, white-label course businesses with their own app. For example, Cristy "Code Red" Nickel brought her multi-million dollar fitness coaching business to Mighty Pro and saw 12,500 members in the first 30 days!

Mighty Pro is:

Custom app icons, splash screens, and branding (total white-label)

Unlimited space features, Hosts, moderators, and profile fields.

Community strategy support from a team that's launched 500+ white-label mobile apps.

SSO, API access, proactive updates, and constant support.

Let us show you how to get a white-label course app of your own!

3. Kajabi

Kajabi is a white label online course platform that lets you create and manage online courses, and launch impressive marketing campaigns for those courses.

Let’s talk more about what Kajabi offers.

Dynamic course offerings.

With Kajabi, you’ll have some flexibility as far as structuring your white label online course content, from creating multimedia course materials with text, photos, and videos, to engaging students with quizzes and polls.

Kajabi also puts a serious emphasis on marketing, offering instructors robust marketing tools to better deliver email campaigns, weekly updates, and landing pages.

Poor UX and apps.

Unfortunately, Kajabi puts a lot less emphasis on community. Kajabi's own creator community is built on a Facebook Group. And Kajabi acquired the platform Vibely, which adds a new Kajabi Community 2.0 app. But as of writing this, you need 2 separate apps to access courses and community, plus a 3rd to run your Kajabi business. However, Kajabi recently launched a white-label app option that does give you a way to get course and community together for a premium.

4. Teachable

Teachable is a white label online course platform that lets instructors create and sell online courses on their own website, under their own brand.

Here’s what else Teachable offers.

Flexible course set up.

One of Teachable’s biggest pros is that it’s easy to set up and customize. Instructors can add videos, images, and PDFs to their lectures; reinforce lessons with quizzes; enable course compliance; and offer course completion certificates.

Weak community.

Teachable lacks a real community option beyond simple forums. Most instructors resort to using Facebook Groups, a place where they have little control over if and how their members connect with each other.

Limited app access.

When it comes to a dynamic mobile app, Teachable just isn’t there. As it is, the Teachable app is a clunkier version of their mobile site, with some users reporting glitches and other challenges. Teachable only had an iOS app for years. But they recently launched a beta Android app (rated 3 stars as of writing this).

5. Thinkific

Thinkific is a platform and website builder that lets you create, market, and sell white label online courses under your own brand.

A variety of ways to build courses.

If you’re focused on content, and content only, Thinkific is a good choice. You’ll be able to create and sell private label online courses, and either drip those courses out over a period of time or offer all your content at once. You can also supplement lessons with rich multimedia content, including videos, quizzes, surveys, and more.

But that’s about it. If you want to scale down the line and offer event-based learning like live events or Q&A sessions, or if you want to establish a mastermind group for a few of your members, you’re out of luck. At best, you’ll have to find a handful of additional, third-party apps to ramp up your offerings. At worst, you go without those features completely, giving your people a limited learning experience.

No dedicated space for community.

Like most white label online course solutions, Thinkific is lacking when it comes to community. There’s just no dedicated space for your members to connect with each other or share their experiences.

Poorly-rated mobile app.

Although Thinkific is mobile-friendly, the white label online course platform has a limited mobile app. As of writing this, it's rated 1.9 stars on iOS and 3.2 stars on Android -- the lowest of any platforms on this list.

Ready to start?

Whether you’re sharing your expertise and passion with the world, or launching a new revenue stream, Mighty Networks is the only platform that lets you combine white label online courses with a thriving course community.

With your own Mighty Network, you can foster relationships between your members; create and organize immersive courses that compliment your content; and offer everything on a secure native mobile app, where members can easily check in with each other, any time.

And launch your own white labeled app with Mighty Pro

With Mighty Pro our premium-level plan—you can get your own white labeled iOS, iPad, and Android app, plus a fully branded web experience. Members can download your app from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. They can then access your online courses, a dedicated community for your students, live classes, self-paced courses, and fun group chats with other students.

You can also send them branded mobile notifications, reminding them of new courses, group discussions, upcoming live classes, and new events and milestones if you teach with a cohort model.