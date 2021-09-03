Online Courses
How to Set Up Online Courses on Mighty
Ready to see step-by-step *exactly* how you enable online courses in your Mighty Network? Then this tutorial is for you.
Author
Gina Bianchini
Last Updated
November 16, 2026
Table of Contents
Here’s a simple, step-by-step video to show you how to create and manage online courses (or Mighty Courses, as we call them) in your Mighty community👇
Try the community platform ranked #1 by G2 Score in G2's Online Community Management category, with live and pre-recorded courses built in!
3 ways to run Mighty Courses:
Since Mighty's Spaces give you the flexibility to build a bunch of different combinations with your course, you could add things like discussion forums, live events, live streaming, content, and more. But here are a few popular options:
You can offer a course with just course content and no community.
You can offer a course with a dedicated course community that only members of that course can access.
You can run a course live where the community is front and center and you’re building the course content as you go.
So, if you’re used to running your online courses on one platform, your course community on Facebook, and your sales pages and payments on yet another platform, you can now bring all three of these parts together in one place, under your brand, instantly available on every platform – web and mobile apps on iPhone, iPad, and Android.
Right now, we’re offering a 14-day free trial so you can see how easy Mighty Courses are to learn and why your members are going to love it.
Ready to start building your community?
Start a free 14-day trial to explore Mighty—no credit card required.
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