Drew Binksy is a YouTuber with over 5 billion views across his many channels. His journey through 197 countries sparked viewers' imaginations, and a lot of young digital nomads looked to him for travel advice and inspiration.

With brand partnerships, a huge social following, and a travel hacking course to his name already, Drew was looking for a way to unite all the pieces of his brand around an amazing travel app that nomads could keep in their back pocket – literally.

His answer: to build a beautiful, no-code mobile app with Mighty Pro to serve his audience.

Whether you’re a creator, you run a business, or you have a dream in your heart for something that NEEDS to be an app, you probably are thinking about how to get one. You probably also know that hiring a developer to build you a custom app is intimidating and expensive, not to mention you don’t have the tech chops to figure out how to find a good one.

The great news is that we’re long past the age where you had to custom-develop everything.

There are a lot of awesome, no-code mobile app builders out there that you can work with, giving you a beautiful and responsive, custom app without the headache of overseeing a developer.

What is a no-code mobile app builder?

No-code mobile app builders, just like the name implies, let you build a native mobile app without coding. There are a couple of different ways to do this.

A white label platform, which lets you add your brand to an existing app solution.

A drag and drop builder, which lets you create your own app from scratch without coding.

In this post, we will talk about both of these options. Each has different pros and cons, depending on your needs.

Build process

Whether you choose a white-label solution or a drag and drop app builder will probably rely on how much time you have to devote to it.

White-label solutions are great, because they are quick and painless, and because you are getting a product that has been refined from a company that specializes in solving that problem. For example, Mighty Pro builds communities all the time. When you create an app with Mighty Pro, you’re getting the power of experience creating hundreds of custom built communities and the lessons we’ve learned from them.

Drag-and-drop builders take a different approach to app-building. While more labor-intensive, they’re an option for people who have the time to commit to building their app, and perhaps a strong knowledge of what their users actually need. Drag and drop can also work well for really simple apps, like local businesses – which we’ll talk about below.

When you're searching for a white-label app builder, there are two more things to know:

What type of solution is it? As you'll see in our examples below, the other thing you should consider when choosing a no code mobile app builder is what that company specializes in.

What support does the brand offer? Look for troubleshooting, proactive updates and submissions, satisfied customers, and a road map that excites you!

The 8 top no-code mobile app builders

1. Mighty Pro

Best for branded courses and communities

Mighty Pro builds no-code apps for the community platform ranked #1 by G2 Score in G2's Online Community Management category, with done-for-you, branded results. The apps mix community, courses, content, and commerce, giving you full control over your mobile app monetization strategy through subscriptions and bundles. And Mighty is trusted by thought leaders and brands like Tony Robbins, Jim Kwik, Matthew Hussey, TED, and Marie Forleo.

Mighty Pro is:

Spaces (the groups inside a community, each of which can combine a feed, chat, courses, events, and more) that mix in live streaming, courses, events, discussion forums, chat and messaging, and advanced analytics.

AI engagement features with member profile assist, suggesting connections, 1-click conversation starting and member re-engagement, and auto-discussion questions.

Cutting edge, collaborative gamification with recognitions, unlocks, leaderboards, and new-member journeys.

Branding control with light & dark mode, splash screens, app icons, branded notifications, and assets.

Support from a team that's launched 500+ branded apps, with proactive submissions, constant improvements, and premium support.

Mighty Pro is a premium, no-code app option for creating courses and communities and people love it. You bring your ideas, and the Mighty Pro team takes care of building the app.

Book a call with us today and we'll show you what you could build.

2. AppyPie

Best for local business

Moving in a completely different direction, Appy Pie is a no-code mobile app builder that was made for local businesses.

If there's a local restaurant that wants an app for its menu and online ordering, or a local dentist who wants to give people the ability to book appointments online, Appy Pie is the place to build it.

AppyPie is:

No-code app building with AI app generator. Type your ideas in and AI will create a basic app.

Cross-platform publishing for both iOS and Android.

DIY app building, editing, and fairly quick development.

Enterprise-grade infrastructure, all hosted on AWS infrastructure with HIPAA, PCI, and SOC compliance.

It's a drag and drop editor, meaning you'll need to spend some time working to get an app that you like. But it's a solid option for building your own app without coding.

3. Appian

Best for enterprise processes

Many large organizations want to use apps to improve their internal processes. And one of the industry leaders for no-code corporate mobile apps is Appian, used by companies and organizations like the U.S. Army, Bayer pharmaceuticals, and Deloitte.

Appian means:

AI-powered automations, designing and automating end-to-end processes.

AI agents, plus use AI for modernizing their legacy applications.

Data unification and consistent handling.

Processes and business insights from the data.

Appian specializes in the types of features you might need to run a large company, for example, doing things like supply chain management, inventory tracking, or organizing personal files.

Appian refers to its app development process as “low code” rather than “no code,” but there are lots of white-label solutions to choose from.

4. Ninox

Best for data organization

Ninox is a no-code app builder (with low-code capabilities for advanced creators) that works best for data-related needs; it lets companies build apps to share and visualize data. Since pretty much every company has data they need logged, organized, and presented, Ninox is making waves in fields like health care, retail, and IT as a solution for a bunch of different corporate data collection functions.

Ninox is:

Low-code business process platform for applications like task management, projects, or inventory.

Cross platform available, including all app formats and web.

Flexible deployment, choose from either Ninox Cloud (browser-based), Private Cloud (either customer-chosen location or self-hosted).

With pre-made templates for things like contact lists, inventory, or invoicing, it’s an app that will help companies get their data organized.

5. AppSheet

Google-built app solution

Google has its own no-code mobile app builder called AppSheet that gives you a sandbox you can use for building your own app. With a bunch of pre-made templates, AppSheet has a lot of corporate solutions to build, and you can include things like Kanban dashboards, project trackers, or order deliveries.

AppSheet is:

AI-powered no-code, leveraging Gemini to go from idea to app in minutes.

Google Workspace integration, connecting with apps like Gmail, Sheets, Chat, and Docs.

Connections to multi-data sources like Drive, Dropbox, Salesforce, BigQuery, and Azure.

Intelligent workflow automations with triggers, conditions, and intelligent document processing.

AppSheet is designed for building custom business applications and workflows with no coding.

6. Zoho Creator

Best for medium to large companies needing field applications

Zoho Creator is an AI-powered low-code application development platform that helps businesses create apps for internal and public-facing operations. Like other enterprise platforms (e.g. Appian), Zoho Creator combines low-code development with AI assistance (via Zia) to help users design, develop, and run business software quickly—often with minimal coding experience.

Zoho builds:

Internal tools for processes, automations, approval workflows, and item tracking.

Self-service portals for customers, vendors, business partners, and stakeholders who need single-point access to products, services, and information.

App-driven extensions for more tailored uses.

With a range of corporate solutions, Zoho lets you build an app under your own brand.

7. Quixy

Best for “citizen development” at large orgs

Quixy is another no-code mobile app builder that handles a range of business operations, and it’s made specifically for large companies. But one of the interesting things about Quixy’s approach to mobile app development is its process it calls “citizen development.” This now includes AI-building to let users create enterprise-grade apps and process automations.

Quixy means:

Quick development with in-house building (your team).

Focus on automations, digital transformations and legacy modernization, and integrations into existing systems.

Basically, this means that they encourage you to choose the people from your company who would be working with the app the most, the “specialists” of that area, and let them own and create an app to meet their needs.

While it might be time consuming, and you’d need to have the staff to devote to it, it’s a unique approach to business app creation.

8. AppInstitute

Best for local businesses

Like AppyPie, which we covered above, AppInstitute is a no-code mobile app builder for small, local businesses. It also employs a drag and drop designer that restaurants, contractors, or service businesses could use to build an app to serve their local clients. It also comes with a bunch of features you can add to help grow and market your business, things like loyalty programs or mobile coupons.

AppInstitute is:

No-code building for all app platforms and progressive web apps.

Lots of specific templates for different industries like restaurants, takeout, coffee shops, and hair salons.

Users build from templates and submit to app stores with publishing support.

Agency options for resellers and agencies managing multiple apps.

Ready to build?

If you're ready to get started building a white-label app that can mix community, events, courses, and more, come build with us!

You bring your ideas and your brand and we'll do the work.