O Mighty está resolvendo os problemas mais difíceis da comunidade
We believe that easier engagement, faster growth, and less work will unlock a massive renaissance in community building and strengthen human relationships in the age of AI.With $650M in community earnings over the past year, we're just getting started.
No Que Acreditamos
Construímos relacionamentos, não apenas recursos.
Communities fail when members never meet each other or get results.With Mighty, we're pushing past feature lists to ensure communities, courses, and events create the most valuable relationships found anywhere.
Software com um ponto de vista
Mais de 9 bilhões de pontos de dados são gerados todos os meses na Mighty. Sintetizamos o que funciona no nosso Community Design™ — comece um teste grátis para acessá-lo.
Software com um ponto de vista
Mais de 9 bilhões de pontos de dados são gerados todos os meses na Mighty. Sintetizamos o que funciona no nosso Community Design™ — comece um teste grátis para acessá-lo.
Fundadores
$650M em ganhos de Hosts no último ano. O objetivo agora? Apoiar empreendedores e marcas a gerar $50B em ganhos de comunidades nos próximos 5 anos.
CEO e Cofundadora
Gina Bianchini
Gina has a track record of being early and seeing trends before others. She co-founded Ning with Marc Andreessen — the first programmable platform for social applications — that served ~100 million people around the world.She founded Mighty while the first EIR at Andreessen Horowitz. Trusted by some of the most successful entrepreneurs and investors to innovate, her first two companies were incubated out of Sequoia Capital and with Marc Andreessen, respectively.She's the author of Purpose: Design a Community and Change Your Life (WSJ Bestseller) and the creator of Community Design™. She served on the board of directors at Scripps Networks (sold to Discovery for $14.6 billion) and has been featured on the covers of Fast Company and Fortune.
Chief Technology Officer & Co-Fundador
Tim Herby
Tim leads the team that designed and delivered infrastructure that today processes 75 million web requests per day and 9 billion data points monthly — at 99.99% uptime.He's pushed the boundaries of what's been possible with human and AI development systems resulting in a 3x (and growing) increase in Mighty's engineering productivity over the past year — while scaling the systems for weekly app releases, open APIs, and the next generation of relationship software.Before Mighty, Tim built highly-scalable distributed services at Microsoft, including designing the next generation of TV Service in the Cloud. Before that, he built a startup from prototype to $8M+ in revenue before it was acquired.
Chief Technology Officer & Co-Fundador
Tim Herby
Tim leads the team that designed and delivered infrastructure that today processes 75 million web requests per day and 9 billion data points monthly — at 99.99% uptime.He's pushed the boundaries of what's been possible with human and AI development systems resulting in a 3x (and growing) increase in Mighty's engineering productivity over the past year — while scaling the systems for weekly app releases, open APIs, and the next generation of relationship software.Before Mighty, Tim built highly-scalable distributed services at Microsoft, including designing the next generation of TV Service in the Cloud. Before that, he built a startup from prototype to $8M+ in revenue before it was acquired.
Chief Product Officer & Co-Fundador
Thomas Aaron
Thomas is the driving force behind Mighty's pioneering platform, the first fully integrated, programmable community, course, and event platform across native mobile and web platforms.He led the design and development of Mighty's native iOS and Android apps, introduced the first livestreaming capabilities, and built the multi-feature Spaces architecture that powers 84% member-led engagement.Since then, he's led continuous iteration across every layer of the product — from gamification and automations to polls, questions, and the member experience. The result? $650M in host earnings over the past year.Before Mighty, Thomas worked as a professional architect and at Gamebrain, bringing a background in fine arts, architecture, and game design to Mighty.
Investidores
Apoiado por alguns dos melhores investidores de risco do mundo para realizar a ambiciosa missão de entregar $50B em ganhos com comunidades nos próximos 5 anos.
Josh Kopelman & Rob Hayes
Josh Kopelman & Rob Hayes
Mike Maples & Ann Miura-Ko
Reid Hoffman & David Sze
Amit Patel
Susan Stone
Trina Van Pelt
Nick Seaver & Dirk Ziff
Sarah Lucas & Jack Lucas
Os Resultados
Definimos o nosso sucesso pelos resultados que obtemos para os Hosts.
Veja como o Mighty é diferente.
$650M in host earnings over the past year
84% member-led engagement
$14,400/year average revenue for new hosts
124 features shipped in 2026
Weekly app updates
Headquartered in Palo Alto, California with a globally distributed team
Os Resultados
Definimos o nosso sucesso pelos resultados que obtemos para os Hosts.
Veja como o Mighty é diferente.
$650M in host earnings over the past year
84% member-led engagement
$14,400/year average revenue for new hosts
124 features shipped in 2026
Weekly app updates
Headquartered in Palo Alto, California with a globally distributed team
Na mídia
Escrevemos livros best-sellers, lançamos um podcast Top 20 de Negócios e fomos destaque na mídia para compartilhar nossa abordagem única sobre estratégia, software e o que é preciso para construir uma comunidade que importa.
Junte-se a Nós
Carreiras
O Mighty está construindo uma equipe que adota as ferramentas mais recentes e se esforça para que cada membro cause o maior impacto possível. Cada colega de equipe tem uma influência massiva — e a oportunidade de deixar a sua marca no que estamos construindo.
Comece seu teste grátis
14 dias. Não é necessário cartão de crédito.