Mighty lost de moeilijkste problemen van de community op
We believe that easier engagement, faster growth, and less work will unlock a massive renaissance in community building and strengthen human relationships in the age of AI.With $650M in community earnings over the past year, we're just getting started.
Waar we in geloven
Wij bouwen relaties op, niet alleen functies.
Communities fail when members never meet each other or get results.With Mighty, we're pushing past feature lists to ensure communities, courses, and events create the most valuable relationships found anywhere.
Software met een visie
Elke maand worden er meer dan 9 miljard datapunten gegenereerd op Mighty. We hebben wat werkt samengevoegd in ons Community Design™—start een gratis proefperiode om het te krijgen.
Software met een visie
Elke maand worden er meer dan 9 miljard datapunten gegenereerd op Mighty. We hebben wat werkt samengevoegd in ons Community Design™—start een gratis proefperiode om het te krijgen.
Oprichters
$650M aan Host-inkomsten in het afgelopen jaar. Het doel nu? Ondernemers en merken ondersteunen die de komende 5 jaar zorgen voor $50B aan inkomsten uit community's.
CEO & Mede-oprichter
Gina Bianchini
Gina has a track record of being early and seeing trends before others. She co-founded Ning with Marc Andreessen — the first programmable platform for social applications — that served ~100 million people around the world.She founded Mighty while the first EIR at Andreessen Horowitz. Trusted by some of the most successful entrepreneurs and investors to innovate, her first two companies were incubated out of Sequoia Capital and with Marc Andreessen, respectively.She's the author of Purpose: Design a Community and Change Your Life (WSJ Bestseller) and the creator of Community Design™. She served on the board of directors at Scripps Networks (sold to Discovery for $14.6 billion) and has been featured on the covers of Fast Company and Fortune.
Chief Technology Officer & Medeoprichter
Tim Herby
Tim leads the team that designed and delivered infrastructure that today processes 75 million web requests per day and 9 billion data points monthly — at 99.99% uptime.He's pushed the boundaries of what's been possible with human and AI development systems resulting in a 3x (and growing) increase in Mighty's engineering productivity over the past year — while scaling the systems for weekly app releases, open APIs, and the next generation of relationship software.Before Mighty, Tim built highly-scalable distributed services at Microsoft, including designing the next generation of TV Service in the Cloud. Before that, he built a startup from prototype to $8M+ in revenue before it was acquired.
Chief Technology Officer & Medeoprichter
Tim Herby
Tim leads the team that designed and delivered infrastructure that today processes 75 million web requests per day and 9 billion data points monthly — at 99.99% uptime.He's pushed the boundaries of what's been possible with human and AI development systems resulting in a 3x (and growing) increase in Mighty's engineering productivity over the past year — while scaling the systems for weekly app releases, open APIs, and the next generation of relationship software.Before Mighty, Tim built highly-scalable distributed services at Microsoft, including designing the next generation of TV Service in the Cloud. Before that, he built a startup from prototype to $8M+ in revenue before it was acquired.
Chief Product Officer & Medeoprichter
Thomas Aaron
Thomas is the driving force behind Mighty's pioneering platform, the first fully integrated, programmable community, course, and event platform across native mobile and web platforms.He led the design and development of Mighty's native iOS and Android apps, introduced the first livestreaming capabilities, and built the multi-feature Spaces architecture that powers 84% member-led engagement.Since then, he's led continuous iteration across every layer of the product — from gamification and automations to polls, questions, and the member experience. The result? $650M in host earnings over the past year.Before Mighty, Thomas worked as a professional architect and at Gamebrain, bringing a background in fine arts, architecture, and game design to Mighty.
Investeerders
Gesteund door enkele van de beste investeerders ter wereld om een ambitieuze missie te realiseren: in de komende 5 jaar $50B aan community-inkomsten opleveren.
Josh Kopelman & Rob Hayes
Josh Kopelman & Rob Hayes
Mike Maples & Ann Miura-Ko
Reid Hoffman & David Sze
Amit Patel
Susan Stone
Trina Van Pelt
Nick Seaver & Dirk Ziff
Sarah Lucas & Jack Lucas
De resultaten
We definiëren ons succes aan de hand van de resultaten die we voor Hosts behalen.
Dit is waarom Mighty anders is.
$650M in host earnings over the past year
84% member-led engagement
$14,400/year average revenue for new hosts
124 features shipped in 2026
Weekly app updates
Headquartered in Palo Alto, California with a globally distributed team
De resultaten
We definiëren ons succes aan de hand van de resultaten die we voor Hosts behalen.
Dit is waarom Mighty anders is.
$650M in host earnings over the past year
84% member-led engagement
$14,400/year average revenue for new hosts
124 features shipped in 2026
Weekly app updates
Headquartered in Palo Alto, California with a globally distributed team
In de pers
We hebben bestsellers geschreven, een Top 20 Business-podcast gelanceerd en in de pers gestaan om onze unieke visie op strategie, software en wat er nodig is om een community op te bouwen die ertoe doet, te delen.
Sluit je bij ons aan
Carrières
Mighty bouwt een team dat de nieuwste tools omarmt en ernaar streeft dat elk lid de grootst mogelijke impact maakt. Elke teamgenoot heeft enorme invloed — en de kans om zijn stempel te drukken op wat we bouwen.
Start je gratis proefperiode
14 dagen. Geen creditcard nodig.