Mighty sta risolvendo i problemi più difficili delle community
We believe that easier engagement, faster growth, and less work will unlock a massive renaissance in community building and strengthen human relationships in the age of AI.With $650M in community earnings over the past year, we're just getting started.
In cosa crediamo
Costruiamo relazioni, non solo funzionalità.
Communities fail when members never meet each other or get results.With Mighty, we're pushing past feature lists to ensure communities, courses, and events create the most valuable relationships found anywhere.
Un software con un punto di vista
Ogni mese in tutto Mighty vengono generati oltre 9 miliardi di punti dati. Abbiamo sintetizzato ciò che funziona nel nostro Community Design™: inizia una prova gratuita per ottenerlo.
Un software con un punto di vista
Ogni mese in tutto Mighty vengono generati oltre 9 miliardi di punti dati. Abbiamo sintetizzato ciò che funziona nel nostro Community Design™: inizia una prova gratuita per ottenerlo.
Fondatori
$650M di guadagni per gli Host nell'ultimo anno. Il prossimo obiettivo? Aiutare imprenditori e brand a generare $50B di guadagni con le community nei prossimi 5 anni.
CEO e Co-Fondatore
Gina Bianchini
Gina has a track record of being early and seeing trends before others. She co-founded Ning with Marc Andreessen — the first programmable platform for social applications — that served ~100 million people around the world.She founded Mighty while the first EIR at Andreessen Horowitz. Trusted by some of the most successful entrepreneurs and investors to innovate, her first two companies were incubated out of Sequoia Capital and with Marc Andreessen, respectively.She's the author of Purpose: Design a Community and Change Your Life (WSJ Bestseller) and the creator of Community Design™. She served on the board of directors at Scripps Networks (sold to Discovery for $14.6 billion) and has been featured on the covers of Fast Company and Fortune.
Chief Technology Officer & Co-Fondatore
Tim Herby
Tim leads the team that designed and delivered infrastructure that today processes 75 million web requests per day and 9 billion data points monthly — at 99.99% uptime.He's pushed the boundaries of what's been possible with human and AI development systems resulting in a 3x (and growing) increase in Mighty's engineering productivity over the past year — while scaling the systems for weekly app releases, open APIs, and the next generation of relationship software.Before Mighty, Tim built highly-scalable distributed services at Microsoft, including designing the next generation of TV Service in the Cloud. Before that, he built a startup from prototype to $8M+ in revenue before it was acquired.
Chief Technology Officer & Co-Fondatore
Tim Herby
Tim leads the team that designed and delivered infrastructure that today processes 75 million web requests per day and 9 billion data points monthly — at 99.99% uptime.He's pushed the boundaries of what's been possible with human and AI development systems resulting in a 3x (and growing) increase in Mighty's engineering productivity over the past year — while scaling the systems for weekly app releases, open APIs, and the next generation of relationship software.Before Mighty, Tim built highly-scalable distributed services at Microsoft, including designing the next generation of TV Service in the Cloud. Before that, he built a startup from prototype to $8M+ in revenue before it was acquired.
Chief Product Officer & Co-Fondatore
Thomas Aaron
Thomas is the driving force behind Mighty's pioneering platform, the first fully integrated, programmable community, course, and event platform across native mobile and web platforms.He led the design and development of Mighty's native iOS and Android apps, introduced the first livestreaming capabilities, and built the multi-feature Spaces architecture that powers 84% member-led engagement.Since then, he's led continuous iteration across every layer of the product — from gamification and automations to polls, questions, and the member experience. The result? $650M in host earnings over the past year.Before Mighty, Thomas worked as a professional architect and at Gamebrain, bringing a background in fine arts, architecture, and game design to Mighty.
Investitori
Supportati da alcuni dei migliori investitori di venture capital al mondo per realizzare una missione ambiziosa: generare $50B di guadagni dalle community nei prossimi 5 anni.
Josh Kopelman & Rob Hayes
Josh Kopelman & Rob Hayes
Mike Maples & Ann Miura-Ko
Reid Hoffman & David Sze
Amit Patel
Susan Stone
Trina Van Pelt
Nick Seaver & Dirk Ziff
Sarah Lucas & Jack Lucas
I risultati
Definiamo il nostro successo dai risultati che otteniamo per gli Host.
Ecco perché Mighty è diverso.
$650M in host earnings over the past year
84% member-led engagement
$14,400/year average revenue for new hosts
124 features shipped in 2026
Weekly app updates
Headquartered in Palo Alto, California with a globally distributed team
I risultati
Definiamo il nostro successo dai risultati che otteniamo per gli Host.
Ecco perché Mighty è diverso.
$650M in host earnings over the past year
84% member-led engagement
$14,400/year average revenue for new hosts
124 features shipped in 2026
Weekly app updates
Headquartered in Palo Alto, California with a globally distributed team
Sulla stampa
Abbiamo scritto libri bestseller, lanciato un podcast Top 20 Business e siamo apparsi sulla stampa per condividere il nostro approccio unico alla strategia, al software e a ciò che serve per creare una community che faccia la differenza.
Unisciti a noi
Carriere
Mighty sta costruendo un team che adotta gli strumenti più recenti e si impegna affinché ogni membro possa avere il massimo impatto possibile. Ogni compagno di squadra ha una grande influenza — e l'opportunità di lasciare la propria impronta su ciò che stiamo costruendo.
Inizia la tua prova gratuita
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