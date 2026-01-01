Mighty résout les problèmes les plus difficiles des communautés
We believe that easier engagement, faster growth, and less work will unlock a massive renaissance in community building and strengthen human relationships in the age of AI.With $650M in community earnings over the past year, we're just getting started.
Ce en quoi nous croyons
Nous construisons des relations, pas seulement des fonctionnalités.
Communities fail when members never meet each other or get results.With Mighty, we're pushing past feature lists to ensure communities, courses, and events create the most valuable relationships found anywhere.
Un logiciel qui assume son point de vue
Plus de 9 milliards de points de données sont générés chaque mois sur Mighty. Nous avons synthétisé ce qui fonctionne dans notre Community Design™ — commence un essai gratuit pour en profiter.
Un logiciel qui assume son point de vue
Plus de 9 milliards de points de données sont générés chaque mois sur Mighty. Nous avons synthétisé ce qui fonctionne dans notre Community Design™ — commence un essai gratuit pour en profiter.
Fondateurs
$650M de gains pour les Hosts sur l’année écoulée. L’objectif maintenant ? Soutenir les entrepreneurs et les marques pour g�énérer $50B de gains pour les communautés au cours des 5 prochaines années.
CEO et cofondateur
Gina Bianchini
Gina has a track record of being early and seeing trends before others. She co-founded Ning with Marc Andreessen — the first programmable platform for social applications — that served ~100 million people around the world.She founded Mighty while the first EIR at Andreessen Horowitz. Trusted by some of the most successful entrepreneurs and investors to innovate, her first two companies were incubated out of Sequoia Capital and with Marc Andreessen, respectively.She's the author of Purpose: Design a Community and Change Your Life (WSJ Bestseller) and the creator of Community Design™. She served on the board of directors at Scripps Networks (sold to Discovery for $14.6 billion) and has been featured on the covers of Fast Company and Fortune.
Directeur technique & cofondateur
Tim Herby
Tim leads the team that designed and delivered infrastructure that today processes 75 million web requests per day and 9 billion data points monthly — at 99.99% uptime.He's pushed the boundaries of what's been possible with human and AI development systems resulting in a 3x (and growing) increase in Mighty's engineering productivity over the past year — while scaling the systems for weekly app releases, open APIs, and the next generation of relationship software.Before Mighty, Tim built highly-scalable distributed services at Microsoft, including designing the next generation of TV Service in the Cloud. Before that, he built a startup from prototype to $8M+ in revenue before it was acquired.
Directeur technique & cofondateur
Tim Herby
Tim leads the team that designed and delivered infrastructure that today processes 75 million web requests per day and 9 billion data points monthly — at 99.99% uptime.He's pushed the boundaries of what's been possible with human and AI development systems resulting in a 3x (and growing) increase in Mighty's engineering productivity over the past year — while scaling the systems for weekly app releases, open APIs, and the next generation of relationship software.Before Mighty, Tim built highly-scalable distributed services at Microsoft, including designing the next generation of TV Service in the Cloud. Before that, he built a startup from prototype to $8M+ in revenue before it was acquired.
Directeur produit & cofondateur
Thomas Aaron
Thomas is the driving force behind Mighty's pioneering platform, the first fully integrated, programmable community, course, and event platform across native mobile and web platforms.He led the design and development of Mighty's native iOS and Android apps, introduced the first livestreaming capabilities, and built the multi-feature Spaces architecture that powers 84% member-led engagement.Since then, he's led continuous iteration across every layer of the product — from gamification and automations to polls, questions, and the member experience. The result? $650M in host earnings over the past year.Before Mighty, Thomas worked as a professional architect and at Gamebrain, bringing a background in fine arts, architecture, and game design to Mighty.
Investisseurs
Soutenu par certains des meilleurs investisseurs en capital-risque au monde pour accomplir une mission ambitieuse : atteindre $50B de gains issus de la communauté dans les 5 prochaines années.
Josh Kopelman & Rob Hayes
Josh Kopelman & Rob Hayes
Mike Maples & Ann Miura-Ko
Reid Hoffman & David Sze
Amit Patel
Susan Stone
Trina Van Pelt
Nick Seaver & Dirk Ziff
Sarah Lucas & Jack Lucas
Les résultats
Nous définissons notre succès par les résultats que nous obtenons pour les Hosts.
Voici ce qui rend Mighty différent.
$650M in host earnings over the past year
84% member-led engagement
$14,400/year average revenue for new hosts
124 features shipped in 2026
Weekly app updates
Headquartered in Palo Alto, California with a globally distributed team
Les résultats
Nous définissons notre succès par les résultats que nous obtenons pour les Hosts.
Voici ce qui rend Mighty différent.
$650M in host earnings over the past year
84% member-led engagement
$14,400/year average revenue for new hosts
124 features shipped in 2026
Weekly app updates
Headquartered in Palo Alto, California with a globally distributed team
Dans la presse
Nous avons écrit des livres best-sellers, lancé un podcast Business dans le Top 20, et été mis en avant dans la presse pour partager notre approche unique de la stratégie, du logiciel, et de ce qu'il faut pour construire une communauté qui compte vraiment.
Rejoignez-nous
Carrières
Mighty construit une équipe qui adopte les outils les plus récents et qui vise à permettre à chaque membre d'avoir l'impact le plus fort possible. Chaque coéquipier a une influence énorme — et l'opportunité de laisser son empreinte sur ce que nous construisons.
Démarrez votre essai gratuit
14 jours. Aucune carte de crédit requise.