Mighty está resolviendo los problemas más difíciles de las comunidades
We believe that easier engagement, faster growth, and less work will unlock a massive renaissance in community building and strengthen human relationships in the age of AI.With $650M in community earnings over the past year, we're just getting started.
Lo que creemos
Construimos relaciones, no solo funciones.
Communities fail when members never meet each other or get results.With Mighty, we're pushing past feature lists to ensure communities, courses, and events create the most valuable relationships found anywhere.
Software con un punto de vista
Cada mes se generan más de 9 mil millones de puntos de datos en Mighty. Hemos sintetizado lo que funciona en nuestro Community Design™: inicia una prueba gratuita para obtenerlo.
Software con un punto de vista
Cada mes se generan más de 9 mil millones de puntos de datos en Mighty. Hemos sintetizado lo que funciona en nuestro Community Design™: inicia una prueba gratuita para obtenerlo.
Fundadores
$650M en ganancias de Hosts durante el último año. ¿La meta ahora? Apoyar a emprendedores y marcas para que impulsen $50B en ganancias de comunidades en los próximos 5 años.
CEO y Cofundador
Gina Bianchini
Gina has a track record of being early and seeing trends before others. She co-founded Ning with Marc Andreessen — the first programmable platform for social applications — that served ~100 million people around the world.She founded Mighty while the first EIR at Andreessen Horowitz. Trusted by some of the most successful entrepreneurs and investors to innovate, her first two companies were incubated out of Sequoia Capital and with Marc Andreessen, respectively.She's the author of Purpose: Design a Community and Change Your Life (WSJ Bestseller) and the creator of Community Design™. She served on the board of directors at Scripps Networks (sold to Discovery for $14.6 billion) and has been featured on the covers of Fast Company and Fortune.
Director de Tecnología y Cofundador
Tim Herby
Tim leads the team that designed and delivered infrastructure that today processes 75 million web requests per day and 9 billion data points monthly — at 99.99% uptime.He's pushed the boundaries of what's been possible with human and AI development systems resulting in a 3x (and growing) increase in Mighty's engineering productivity over the past year — while scaling the systems for weekly app releases, open APIs, and the next generation of relationship software.Before Mighty, Tim built highly-scalable distributed services at Microsoft, including designing the next generation of TV Service in the Cloud. Before that, he built a startup from prototype to $8M+ in revenue before it was acquired.
Director de Tecnología y Cofundador
Tim Herby
Tim leads the team that designed and delivered infrastructure that today processes 75 million web requests per day and 9 billion data points monthly — at 99.99% uptime.He's pushed the boundaries of what's been possible with human and AI development systems resulting in a 3x (and growing) increase in Mighty's engineering productivity over the past year — while scaling the systems for weekly app releases, open APIs, and the next generation of relationship software.Before Mighty, Tim built highly-scalable distributed services at Microsoft, including designing the next generation of TV Service in the Cloud. Before that, he built a startup from prototype to $8M+ in revenue before it was acquired.
Directora de Producto y Cofundadora
Thomas Aaron
Thomas is the driving force behind Mighty's pioneering platform, the first fully integrated, programmable community, course, and event platform across native mobile and web platforms.He led the design and development of Mighty's native iOS and Android apps, introduced the first livestreaming capabilities, and built the multi-feature Spaces architecture that powers 84% member-led engagement.Since then, he's led continuous iteration across every layer of the product — from gamification and automations to polls, questions, and the member experience. The result? $650M in host earnings over the past year.Before Mighty, Thomas worked as a professional architect and at Gamebrain, bringing a background in fine arts, architecture, and game design to Mighty.
Inversionistas
Respaldados por algunos de los mejores inversionistas de venture del mundo para hacer realidad una misión ambiciosa: entregar $50B en ganancias de comunidades en los próximos 5 años.
Josh Kopelman & Rob Hayes
Josh Kopelman & Rob Hayes
Mike Maples & Ann Miura-Ko
Reid Hoffman & David Sze
Amit Patel
Susan Stone
Trina Van Pelt
Nick Seaver & Dirk Ziff
Sarah Lucas & Jack Lucas
Los resultados
Definimos nuestro éxito por los resultados que logramos para los Hosts.
Así es como Mighty es diferente.
$650M in host earnings over the past year
84% member-led engagement
$14,400/year average revenue for new hosts
124 features shipped in 2026
Weekly app updates
Headquartered in Palo Alto, California with a globally distributed team
Los resultados
Definimos nuestro éxito por los resultados que logramos para los Hosts.
Así es como Mighty es diferente.
$650M in host earnings over the past year
84% member-led engagement
$14,400/year average revenue for new hosts
124 features shipped in 2026
Weekly app updates
Headquartered in Palo Alto, California with a globally distributed team
En la prensa
Hemos escrito libros best sellers, lanzado un podcast de negocios Top 20 y aparecido en la prensa para compartir nuestro enfoque único sobre estrategia, software y lo que se necesita para construir una comunidad que importa.
Únete
Carreras
Mighty está construyendo un equipo que adopta las herramientas más recientes y se esfuerza para que cada miembro tenga el mayor impacto posible. Cada integrante del equipo tiene una influencia enorme — y la oportunidad de dejar su huella en lo que estamos construyendo.
Inicia tu prueba gratuita
14 días. No se necesita tarjeta de crédito.