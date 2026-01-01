Mighty löst die schwierigsten Probleme von Communities
We believe that easier engagement, faster growth, and less work will unlock a massive renaissance in community building and strengthen human relationships in the age of AI.With $650M in community earnings over the past year, we're just getting started.
Woran wir glauben
Wir bauen Beziehungen auf, nicht nur Funktionen.
Communities fail when members never meet each other or get results.With Mighty, we're pushing past feature lists to ensure communities, courses, and events create the most valuable relationships found anywhere.
Software mit einem klaren Standpunkt
Über 9 Milliarden Datenpunkte werden jeden Monat auf ganz Mighty generiert. Wir haben zusammengefasst, was funktioniert, und in unser Community Design™ integriert – starte eine kostenlose Testphase, um Zugang zu erhalten.
Software mit einem klaren Standpunkt
Über 9 Milliarden Datenpunkte werden jeden Monat auf ganz Mighty generiert. Wir haben zusammengefasst, was funktioniert, und in unser Community Design™ integriert – starte eine kostenlose Testphase, um Zugang zu erhalten.
Gründer
$650 Mio. Host-Einnahmen im letzten Jahr. Das nächste Ziel? Unternehmer und Marken dabei zu unterstützen, in den nächsten 5 Jahren $50 Mrd. an Community-Einnahmen zu generieren.
CEO & Mitgründer
Gina Bianchini
Gina has a track record of being early and seeing trends before others. She co-founded Ning with Marc Andreessen — the first programmable platform for social applications — that served ~100 million people around the world.She founded Mighty while the first EIR at Andreessen Horowitz. Trusted by some of the most successful entrepreneurs and investors to innovate, her first two companies were incubated out of Sequoia Capital and with Marc Andreessen, respectively.She's the author of Purpose: Design a Community and Change Your Life (WSJ Bestseller) and the creator of Community Design™. She served on the board of directors at Scripps Networks (sold to Discovery for $14.6 billion) and has been featured on the covers of Fast Company and Fortune.
Chief Technology Officer & Mitgründer:in
Tim Herby
Tim leads the team that designed and delivered infrastructure that today processes 75 million web requests per day and 9 billion data points monthly — at 99.99% uptime.He's pushed the boundaries of what's been possible with human and AI development systems resulting in a 3x (and growing) increase in Mighty's engineering productivity over the past year — while scaling the systems for weekly app releases, open APIs, and the next generation of relationship software.Before Mighty, Tim built highly-scalable distributed services at Microsoft, including designing the next generation of TV Service in the Cloud. Before that, he built a startup from prototype to $8M+ in revenue before it was acquired.
Chief Technology Officer & Mitgründer:in
Tim Herby
Tim leads the team that designed and delivered infrastructure that today processes 75 million web requests per day and 9 billion data points monthly — at 99.99% uptime.He's pushed the boundaries of what's been possible with human and AI development systems resulting in a 3x (and growing) increase in Mighty's engineering productivity over the past year — while scaling the systems for weekly app releases, open APIs, and the next generation of relationship software.Before Mighty, Tim built highly-scalable distributed services at Microsoft, including designing the next generation of TV Service in the Cloud. Before that, he built a startup from prototype to $8M+ in revenue before it was acquired.
Chief Product Officer & Mitgründer:in
Thomas Aaron
Thomas is the driving force behind Mighty's pioneering platform, the first fully integrated, programmable community, course, and event platform across native mobile and web platforms.He led the design and development of Mighty's native iOS and Android apps, introduced the first livestreaming capabilities, and built the multi-feature Spaces architecture that powers 84% member-led engagement.Since then, he's led continuous iteration across every layer of the product — from gamification and automations to polls, questions, and the member experience. The result? $650M in host earnings over the past year.Before Mighty, Thomas worked as a professional architect and at Gamebrain, bringing a background in fine arts, architecture, and game design to Mighty.
Investoren
Unterstützt von einigen der besten Venture-Investoren der Welt, um eine ehrgeizige Mission zu verwirklichen: In den nächsten 5 Jahren $50B an Community-Einnahmen zu liefern.
Josh Kopelman & Rob Hayes
Josh Kopelman & Rob Hayes
Mike Maples & Ann Miura-Ko
Reid Hoffman & David Sze
Amit Patel
Susan Stone
Trina Van Pelt
Nick Seaver & Dirk Ziff
Sarah Lucas & Jack Lucas
Die Ergebnisse
Wir definieren unseren Erfolg durch die Ergebnisse, die wir für einen Host erzielen.
So unterscheidet sich Mighty.
$650M in host earnings over the past year
84% member-led engagement
$14,400/year average revenue for new hosts
124 features shipped in 2026
Weekly app updates
Headquartered in Palo Alto, California with a globally distributed team
Die Ergebnisse
Wir definieren unseren Erfolg durch die Ergebnisse, die wir für einen Host erzielen.
So unterscheidet sich Mighty.
$650M in host earnings over the past year
84% member-led engagement
$14,400/year average revenue for new hosts
124 features shipped in 2026
Weekly app updates
Headquartered in Palo Alto, California with a globally distributed team
In der Presse
Wir haben Bestseller geschrieben, einen Top 20 Business-Podcast gestartet und waren in der Presse, um unseren einzigartigen Ansatz für Strategie, Software und das, was es braucht, um eine bedeutungsvolle Community aufzubauen, zu teilen.
Sei dabei
Karriere
Mighty baut ein Team auf, das die neuesten Tools nutzt und danach strebt, dass jedes Mitglied den größtmöglichen Einfluss nimmt. Jeder Teamkollege hat massiven Einfluss — und die Möglichkeit, seine ganz persönliche Handschrift bei dem zu hinterlassen, was wir aufbauen.
Kostenlos testen
14 Tage. Keine Kreditkarte erforderlich.