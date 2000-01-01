Why Join the Challenge

You don't need another business idea. You need a way to finally begin.

Maybe you've been collecting ideas for a course or community. You have notes, saved posts, and a running list of things you need to figure out before you launch.

Maybe you already built the course. You put a lot of time into it, and now you're wondering why selling it takes so much work, or why students aren't doing the lessons.

Maybe you started a community. Everyone seemed excited at first. Then the conversations slowed down. You kept posting because someone had to.

And somewhere along the way, the question changed.

From "What could this become?" to "Am I really cut out for this?"

It's hard to stay excited when every next step seems to require an audience, a new skill, or another month of preparation.

But, an accountability group gives you a smaller, more concrete place to start:

People you can help. Something they want to accomplish. A reason to show up together.