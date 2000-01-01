2027 is the Year of Accountability Groups
2027 is the Year of Accountability Groups
Free 5-Day Virtual Challenge
Iscriviti Ora
Free 5-Day Challenge
2027 is the Year of Accountability Groups
Free 5-Day Virtual Challenge
Iscriviti Ora
Free 5-Day Challenge
2027 is the Year of Accountability Groups
Free 5-Day Virtual Challenge
Iscriviti Ora
Free 5-Day Challenge
2027 is the Year of Accountability Groups
Free 5-Day Virtual Challenge
Iscriviti Ora
Free 5-Day Challenge
Build a paid accountability group in only 5 days.
For coaches, creators, and community builders ready to turn "Can I pick your brain?" into a clear offer (without recording a course, chasing followers, or spamming friends). In five days, you'll define and price your offer, create your brand, set up your community on Mighty, and plan your marketing strategy.
Free to join. The waitlist gets first access to the community on December 1. Live sessions run December 7-11.
12,000+
people have a community on Mighty for accountability. Here's what they said.
"I know what I should do. Where I need help is in how to apply it. I want accountability."
Member of a community on Mighty
"I already got my money back from this program, simply because I made two new friends here!"
Member of an 8-week live small-group program on Mighty
"Today I did it again! I followed through after each unwanted behavior and we had a great walk."
Member of a dog training membership on Mighty
Join us live on December 7, 2026
Join the waitlist now and get early access on December 1st.
Iscrivendoti, accetti di ricevere le nostre email sull'evento, i replay e altre chicche. Puoi annullare l'iscrizione in qualsiasi momento.
Why Join the Challenge
You don't need another business idea. You need a way to finally begin.
Maybe you've been collecting ideas for a course or community. You have notes, saved posts, and a running list of things you need to figure out before you launch.
Maybe you already built the course. You put a lot of time into it, and now you're wondering why selling it takes so much work, or why students aren't doing the lessons.
Maybe you started a community. Everyone seemed excited at first. Then the conversations slowed down. You kept posting because someone had to.
And somewhere along the way, the question changed.
From "What could this become?" to "Am I really cut out for this?"
It's hard to stay excited when every next step seems to require an audience, a new skill, or another month of preparation.
But, an accountability group gives you a smaller, more concrete place to start:
People you can help. Something they want to accomplish. A reason to show up together.
Challenge starts in:
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Free 5-day Accountability Group Challenge
Accountability groups are the easiest way to make money and help people in 2027.
Here's why we believe in them. You can start by helping people apply what they already know. You can build around one shared goal. And you can learn what members need by working with them directly.
You don't have to guess your way through creating an entire library of lessons before inviting anyone in. All it takes is a simple prompt, a pep talk, an a place for people to do the work. An accountability group gives you something concrete to build and a clear reason for someone to join.
We'll help you get started for free in our free 5-day challenge.
76%
People who wrote down their goals and sent a friend weekly updates reported accomplishing 76% of their goals, compared with 43% for those who only thought about their goals.
Research by Dr. Gail Matthews
Meet your Mighty Success Coach
Kelley Hill
Big goals are easier when you're not chasing them alone. Kelley Hill knows how to bring people together around what they want to accomplish and keep them showing up for each other. She's helped brands and creators grow their audiences to more than 25 million and turned that engagement into over $20 million in revenue. In this challenge, she'll lead you through it the same way she'd lead your own group, so by the end you'll have everything you need to launch an accountability group of your own. And she'll be right there cheering you on.
Here's exactly what you get
Accountability Group Challenge
Set up and sell your accountability group in just 5 days, with the Mighty team and fellow challengers to support you.
5 live sessions, one each day (45 minutes each)
5 daily lessons with action items to keep you moving
A private accountability group for support and feedback
Here's exactly what you get
Accountability Group Challenge
Set up and sell your accountability group in just 5 days, with the Mighty team and fellow challengers to support you.
5 live sessions, one each day (45 minutes each)
5 daily lessons with action items to keep you moving
A private accountability group for support and feedback
Is this for you?
Join the challenge if you're ready to take your online business from idea to reality only one week.
Tell people exactly when to choose it, and say who it's a good fit for and who it isn't.
This is for you if...
You work a 9 to 5 and want something that fits around it
You've started before and want help following through
You like doing things alongside other people
This isn't for you if...
You want a self-paced course to do alone
You can't set aside 20 minutes a day this week
You're looking for one-on-one coaching
Registration closes in:
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Join us live on December 7, 2026
Join the waitlist now and get early access on December 1st.
Iscrivendoti, accetti di ricevere le nostre email sull'evento, i replay e altre chicche. Puoi annullare l'iscrizione in qualsiasi momento.
Nothing to lose
Try it with zero risk
The challenge is free, every session is recorded, and you can step away anytime.
Free, no card needed
You'll never be asked for payment details to join.
Miss a day? Catch up
Every session is recorded and posted within the hour.
Leave anytime
Unsubscribe in one click, and your seat goes to someone on the waitlist.
Domande frequenti
What to Know
Is it really free?
What if I can't join live?
What makes this different from other online events?
Do I need to have a Mighty account to join?
What if I'm not "ready" to build a community yet?
Will I have a chance to ask questions?
Ready to stop dreaming and start doing?
Accountability groups are the easiest way to make money online in 2027. Set yours up and enroll your first members in only a week.