Thrive Park

Why Thrive Park? Welcome to a different kind of wellness destination ... created especially for women over 50. Thrive Park is a growing virtual gathering place where women 50+ come to grow, glow, and connect. Come for a free event, explore a membership community, discover a practitioner or product, or simply wander around and see what sparks your interest. And if you’re on your way to 50? Come on in. We’re not checking IDs at the gate. 😉 What You’ll Find Here Thrive Park brings wellness, personal growth, connection, and a whole lot more together in one place so that you can keep creating a life that feels vibrant, interesting, connected, and very much your own. Inside the Park, you can: Learn & be inspired through free experiences like the Thrive Park Speaker Series, featuring fascinating women with expertise, stories, and ideas worth sharing. Laugh & connect at Teresa Lisum’s Giggle Gatherings, where joy itself gets to be part of your wellness practice. Find your people in membership communities like The Vitality Tribe, where women support one another in making self-care a sustainable part of real life. Explore what’s possible with The Vitality Continuum, offering programs, events, resources, and strategic self-care for women who have a lot they still want to do, be, and experience. Discover trusted resources through shopping, special offerings, and opportunities to schedule discovery calls with practitioners whose expertise might be exactly what you’ve been looking for. Come On In You don’t need to know exactly what you’re looking for before you arrive. Thrive Park is a place to explore, participate, connect, and discover what supports you now, so that you can keep growing, glowing, laughing, and creating what comes next. But the very best part? The women. Thrive Park is home to a wonderfully curious, generous, interesting group of women bringing decades of wisdom, humor, experience, questions, dreams, and encouragement with them. Come in. Look around. Join something. Meet someone. Have some fun. There’s always something cool happening in the Park, and you belong here. 🌸