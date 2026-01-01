Mighty is a community platform with courses, memberships, events, and commerce. Its APIs and MCP connections give AI tools ways to research the product, help build integrations, or work with authorized community content.

No. The developer docs, Markdown pages, and documentation MCP server are public. Accessing a private community or calling its APIs requires the appropriate authentication and permissions.

Do I need an account to read the docs?

No. A member MCP connection follows the existing permissions of the authenticated account. The Host must enable access, and the assistant can only use supported capabilities available to that member.

Can an agent access every Space in a community?

The Admin API is available on Scale, Growth, and Mighty Pro. Creating OAuth applications for the Headless API requires Scale or above. Individual features follow the community's plan. Check the current requirements.

Which plan do I need for the APIs?

Where should I check pricing and availability? +

Use the live pricing page for current prices, billing terms, feature limits, and trial details. This brief links to the source instead of fixing a price that may change. View current pricing.